GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Adin Hill stopped 25 shots and the Arizona Coyotes ended the Vegas Golden Knights’ 10-game winning streak while keeping their playoff hopes alive with a 3-0 win Friday night.

Arizona failed on a chance to solidify its playoff chances over the past two weeks, losing four of five games to drop behind St. Louis for the West Division’s final playoff spot.

John Hayden and Michael Bunting scored, and Arizona shut down a Vegas team that had outscored teams 45-17 during its franchise-long win streak. Hill finished off his second shutout this season — third career— and Christian Fischer capped it with an empty-net goal, allowing the Coyotes to pull within three points of the Blues for fourth in the West.

Robin Lehner had 29 saves for the Golden Knights, who saw their lead in the West Division tighten. Vegas leads Colorado by four points after the Avalanche beat San Jose.

KINGS 2, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anze Kopitar scored with 55.1 seconds remaining and Los Angeles rallied past Anaheim.

Kopitar got John Gibson to overcommit and scored on a backhand before barreling into the empty net. It was his 997th career point.

Lias Andersson also had a goal and Jonathan Quick made 33 saves for the Kings, who trail St. Louis by eight points for the final playoff spot in the West Division with eight games remaining.

Haydn Fleury scored, John Gibson made 23 saves and the Ducks have gone 23 straight home games without winning in regulation.

CANADIENS 5, JETS 3

MONTREAL (AP) — Nick Suzuki’s second goal of the game broke a tie late in the third period and Montreal beat Winnipeg.

Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Joel Armia and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for the Canadiens. Jake Allen stopped 19 shots. Suzuki also had an assist to give him four goals and two assists in his last four games.

Trevor Lewis had two goals and Paul Stastny also scored for the Jets, who lost their sixth straight in regulation. Connor Helleybuyck finished with 30 saves.

The Jets rank third in the North Division, four points up on the fourth-place Canadiens, who hold the final playoff spot. Calgary is six points behind Montreal.

Suzuki got the tiebreaking goal on the power play with 4:50 left in the third, getting his 12th of the season on a rising wrist shot.

AVALANCHE 3, SHARKS 0

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog and Cale Makar scored power-play goals 2 minutes apart in the first period, Philipp Grubauer stopped 21 shots in his return from the league’s COVID-19 protocols and Colorado beat San Jose.

Grubauer showed no signs of rust in his first game since April 12. It was his sixth shutout of the season.

Mikko Rantanen added two assists and an empty-net goal for the Avalanche, who ended a three-game slide. Rantanen and Joonas Donskoi, who also had an assist, both were returning from the virus protocol list.

Sharks goaltender Martin Jones made 33 saves.

