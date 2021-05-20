Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|45
|10
|18
|10
|7
|9
|
|Arozarena dh
|6
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.283
|Meadows lf
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|.538
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.197
|Díaz 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|1-Brosseau pr-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Wendle ss
|6
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.309
|Kiermaier cf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Mejía c
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Phillips rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.220
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|6
|7
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Stewart rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Mancini dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.274
|Severino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Sisco c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.180
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Valaika 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|McKenna rf-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.214
|Tampa Bay
|040
|002
|301_10
|18
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|000_1
|2
|1
1-ran for Díaz in the 7th.
E_Lowe (2), Galvis (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 16, Baltimore 7. 2B_Wendle (14), Meadows (13). HR_Wendle (4), off Kremer; Arozarena (7), off Kremer; Wendle (5), off Wilkerson; Mancini (10), off Hill. RBIs_Wendle 2 (20), Arozarena 4 (24), Choi (6), Lowe (19), Meadows (26), Díaz (14), Mancini (39). SB_Phillips (6). SF_Lowe.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 8 (Díaz, Arozarena, Phillips, Kiermaier, Wendle, Choi); Baltimore 2 (Hays, Valaika). RISP_Tampa Bay 5 for 16; Baltimore 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Kiermaier, Mountcastle. GIDP_Severino.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Phillips, Choi, Phillips; Díaz, Lowe, Choi).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 3-1
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|90
|3.89
|Richards
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.50
|Head
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|41
|3.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer, L, 0-4
|3
|
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|63
|6.35
|Akin
|3
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|76
|6.14
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|39
|7.36
|Valdez
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.65
|Wilkerson
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|9.00
HBP_Head (Galvis).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:14. A_6,916 (45,971).
