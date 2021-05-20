On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 1

By The Associated Press
May 20, 2021 4:04 pm
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 45 10 18 10 7 9
Arozarena dh 6 3 4 4 0 0 .283
Meadows lf 6 2 3 1 0 1 .229
Choi 1b 3 0 1 1 3 2 .538
Lowe 2b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .197
Díaz 3b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .280
1-Brosseau pr-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .161
Wendle ss 6 2 4 2 0 1 .309
Kiermaier cf 6 1 2 0 0 0 .244
Mejía c 6 0 1 0 0 2 .264
Phillips rf 2 2 0 0 3 1 .220
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 1 2 1 6 7
Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .299
Hays lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Stewart rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Mancini dh 3 1 1 1 1 2 .274
Severino c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .243
Sisco c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .180
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Valaika 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167
McKenna rf-lf 1 0 1 0 2 0 .214
Tampa Bay 040 002 301_10 18 1
Baltimore 000 100 000_1 2 1

1-ran for Díaz in the 7th.

E_Lowe (2), Galvis (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 16, Baltimore 7. 2B_Wendle (14), Meadows (13). HR_Wendle (4), off Kremer; Arozarena (7), off Kremer; Wendle (5), off Wilkerson; Mancini (10), off Hill. RBIs_Wendle 2 (20), Arozarena 4 (24), Choi (6), Lowe (19), Meadows (26), Díaz (14), Mancini (39). SB_Phillips (6). SF_Lowe.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 8 (Díaz, Arozarena, Phillips, Kiermaier, Wendle, Choi); Baltimore 2 (Hays, Valaika). RISP_Tampa Bay 5 for 16; Baltimore 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Kiermaier, Mountcastle. GIDP_Severino.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Phillips, Choi, Phillips; Díaz, Lowe, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, W, 3-1 6 2 1 1 4 4 90 3.89
Richards 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.50
Head 2 0 0 0 2 1 41 3.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kremer, L, 0-4 3 5 4 4 4 3 63 6.35
Akin 3 5 2 2 1 4 76 6.14
Lakins Sr. 1 4 3 3 1 1 39 7.36
Valdez 1 2 0 0 1 1 21 2.65
Wilkerson 1 2 1 1 0 0 12 9.00

HBP_Head (Galvis).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:14. A_6,916 (45,971).

