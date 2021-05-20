Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 45 10 18 10 Totals 28 1 2 1 Arozarena dh 6 3 4 4 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 Meadows lf 6 2 3 1 Hays lf 3 0 0 0 Choi 1b 3 0 1 1 Stewart rf 1 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 1 1 Mancini dh 3 1 1 1 Díaz 3b 5 0 2 1 Severino c 2 0 0 0 Brosseau pr-3b 1 0 0 0 Sisco c 0 0 0 0 Wendle ss 6 2 4 2 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 6 1 2 0 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 Mejía c 6 0 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 Phillips rf 2 2 0 0 Valaika 2b 4 0 0 0 McKenna rf-lf 1 0 1 0

Tampa Bay 040 002 301 — 10 Baltimore 000 100 000 — 1

E_Lowe (2), Galvis (2). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 16, Baltimore 7. 2B_Wendle (14), Meadows (13). HR_Wendle 2 (5), Arozarena (7), Mancini (10). SB_Phillips (6). SF_Lowe (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Hill W,3-1 6 2 1 1 4 4 Richards 1 0 0 0 0 2 Head 2 0 0 0 2 1

Baltimore Kremer L,0-4 3 5 4 4 4 3 Akin 3 5 2 2 1 4 Lakins Sr. 1 4 3 3 1 1 Valdez 1 2 0 0 1 1 Wilkerson 1 2 1 1 0 0

HBP_Head (Galvis).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:14. A_6,916 (45,971).

