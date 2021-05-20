Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 1

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|45
|10
|18
|10
|
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|
|Arozarena dh
|6
|3
|4
|4
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|6
|2
|3
|1
|
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Stewart rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mancini dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Díaz 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Severino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brosseau pr-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sisco c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle ss
|6
|2
|4
|2
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mejía c
|6
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Valaika 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McKenna rf-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|040
|002
|301
|—
|10
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
E_Lowe (2), Galvis (2). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 16, Baltimore 7. 2B_Wendle (14), Meadows (13). HR_Wendle 2 (5), Arozarena (7), Mancini (10). SB_Phillips (6). SF_Lowe (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill W,3-1
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Richards
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Head
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kremer L,0-4
|3
|
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Akin
|3
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Valdez
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wilkerson
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Head (Galvis).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:14. A_6,916 (45,971).
