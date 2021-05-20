On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 1

By The Associated Press
May 20, 2021 4:05 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 45 10 18 10 Totals 28 1 2 1
Arozarena dh 6 3 4 4 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0
Meadows lf 6 2 3 1 Hays lf 3 0 0 0
Choi 1b 3 0 1 1 Stewart rf 1 0 0 0
Lowe 2b 4 0 1 1 Mancini dh 3 1 1 1
Díaz 3b 5 0 2 1 Severino c 2 0 0 0
Brosseau pr-3b 1 0 0 0 Sisco c 0 0 0 0
Wendle ss 6 2 4 2 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 6 1 2 0 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0
Mejía c 6 0 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0
Phillips rf 2 2 0 0 Valaika 2b 4 0 0 0
McKenna rf-lf 1 0 1 0
Tampa Bay 040 002 301 10
Baltimore 000 100 000 1

E_Lowe (2), Galvis (2). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 16, Baltimore 7. 2B_Wendle (14), Meadows (13). HR_Wendle 2 (5), Arozarena (7), Mancini (10). SB_Phillips (6). SF_Lowe (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Hill W,3-1 6 2 1 1 4 4
Richards 1 0 0 0 0 2
Head 2 0 0 0 2 1
Baltimore
Kremer L,0-4 3 5 4 4 4 3
Akin 3 5 2 2 1 4
Lakins Sr. 1 4 3 3 1 1
Valdez 1 2 0 0 1 1
Wilkerson 1 2 1 1 0 0

HBP_Head (Galvis).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Vic Carapazza.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_3:14. A_6,916 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden visits the Coast Guard Academy for graduation ceremony