Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Mets 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|2
|12
|
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|b-Hager ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.197
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Do.Smith lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|McCann dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.207
|Villar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Nido c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Peraza 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.300
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|12
|15
|11
|5
|10
|
|Arozarena dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Lowe lf-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Y.Díaz 1b
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.273
|Padlo 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Wendle 3b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.289
|Margot rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Adames ss
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|.187
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Phillips cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.219
|Brosseau 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.155
|a-Meadows ph-lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.210
|New York
|031
|000
|010_5
|8
|1
|Tampa Bay
|100
|500
|06x_12
|15
|0
a-doubled for Brosseau in the 4th. b-lined out for Pillar in the 9th.
E_Nido (1). LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Y.Díaz 2 (7), Wendle 3 (13), Adames (5), Meadows (11), Phillips (5). HR_Peraza (1), off McClanahan; Alonso (6), off McClanahan; Lindor (3), off Springs. RBIs_Peraza 3 (5), Alonso (18), Lindor (8), Margot (19), Adames 2 (13), Meadows (22), Arozarena (16), Y.Díaz 2 (13), Wendle 2 (18), Phillips 2 (8). SB_Wendle (3), Villar (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Villar); Tampa Bay 5 (Margot, Y.Díaz, Phillips, Meadows). RISP_New York 1 for 4; Tampa Bay 8 for 18.
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dr.Smith
|2
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|24
|0.00
|Lucchesi, L, 1-3
|1
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|31
|9.19
|Reid-Foley
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|1.42
|Hunter
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|38
|0.00
|Barnes
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|10
|7.84
|Familia
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|22
|3.09
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, W, 1-0
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|7
|75
|4.67
|Kittredge, H, 2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|1.50
|Springs, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|21
|2.55
|Reed
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.50
Barnes pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Reid-Foley 1-1, Familia 3-3. HBP_Hunter (Lowe). WP_Reid-Foley, Hunter.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:01. A_7,536 (25,000).
