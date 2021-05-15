On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Mets 5

By The Associated Press
May 15, 2021 12:08 am
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 8 5 2 12
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253
b-Hager ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Lindor ss 4 1 1 1 0 3 .197
Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .232
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250
Do.Smith lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .252
McCann dh 3 0 1 0 1 2 .207
Villar 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .234
Nido c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .192
Peraza 2b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .300
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 12 15 11 5 10
Arozarena dh 5 1 3 1 0 1 .264
Lowe lf-2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .194
Y.Díaz 1b 4 3 3 2 1 0 .273
Padlo 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Wendle 3b 5 2 4 2 0 1 .289
Margot rf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .229
Adames ss 3 2 1 2 2 2 .187
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 1 1 .207
Phillips cf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .219
Brosseau 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .155
a-Meadows ph-lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .210
New York 031 000 010_5 8 1
Tampa Bay 100 500 06x_12 15 0

a-doubled for Brosseau in the 4th. b-lined out for Pillar in the 9th.

E_Nido (1). LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Y.Díaz 2 (7), Wendle 3 (13), Adames (5), Meadows (11), Phillips (5). HR_Peraza (1), off McClanahan; Alonso (6), off McClanahan; Lindor (3), off Springs. RBIs_Peraza 3 (5), Alonso (18), Lindor (8), Margot (19), Adames 2 (13), Meadows (22), Arozarena (16), Y.Díaz 2 (13), Wendle 2 (18), Phillips 2 (8). SB_Wendle (3), Villar (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Villar); Tampa Bay 5 (Margot, Y.Díaz, Phillips, Meadows). RISP_New York 1 for 4; Tampa Bay 8 for 18.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dr.Smith 2 2 1 0 0 3 24 0.00
Lucchesi, L, 1-3 1 2-3 3 4 4 1 2 31 9.19
Reid-Foley 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2 23 1.42
Hunter 2 2 0 0 2 1 38 0.00
Barnes 0 2 3 3 1 0 10 7.84
Familia 1 3 3 3 1 2 22 3.09
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McClanahan, W, 1-0 5 1-3 6 4 4 1 7 75 4.67
Kittredge, H, 2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 19 1.50
Springs, H, 5 1 1 1 1 1 2 21 2.55
Reed 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.50

Barnes pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Reid-Foley 1-1, Familia 3-3. HBP_Hunter (Lowe). WP_Reid-Foley, Hunter.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:01. A_7,536 (25,000).

