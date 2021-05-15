Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Mets 5

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 8 5 2 12 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 b-Hager ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Lindor ss 4 1 1 1 0 3 .197 Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .232 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250 Do.Smith lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .252 McCann dh 3 0 1 0 1 2 .207 Villar 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .234 Nido c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .192 Peraza 2b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .300

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 12 15 11 5 10 Arozarena dh 5 1 3 1 0 1 .264 Lowe lf-2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .194 Y.Díaz 1b 4 3 3 2 1 0 .273 Padlo 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Wendle 3b 5 2 4 2 0 1 .289 Margot rf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .229 Adames ss 3 2 1 2 2 2 .187 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 1 1 .207 Phillips cf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .219 Brosseau 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .155 a-Meadows ph-lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .210

New York 031 000 010_5 8 1 Tampa Bay 100 500 06x_12 15 0

a-doubled for Brosseau in the 4th. b-lined out for Pillar in the 9th.

E_Nido (1). LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Y.Díaz 2 (7), Wendle 3 (13), Adames (5), Meadows (11), Phillips (5). HR_Peraza (1), off McClanahan; Alonso (6), off McClanahan; Lindor (3), off Springs. RBIs_Peraza 3 (5), Alonso (18), Lindor (8), Margot (19), Adames 2 (13), Meadows (22), Arozarena (16), Y.Díaz 2 (13), Wendle 2 (18), Phillips 2 (8). SB_Wendle (3), Villar (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Villar); Tampa Bay 5 (Margot, Y.Díaz, Phillips, Meadows). RISP_New York 1 for 4; Tampa Bay 8 for 18.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dr.Smith 2 2 1 0 0 3 24 0.00 Lucchesi, L, 1-3 1 2-3 3 4 4 1 2 31 9.19 Reid-Foley 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2 23 1.42 Hunter 2 2 0 0 2 1 38 0.00 Barnes 0 2 3 3 1 0 10 7.84 Familia 1 3 3 3 1 2 22 3.09

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McClanahan, W, 1-0 5 1-3 6 4 4 1 7 75 4.67 Kittredge, H, 2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 19 1.50 Springs, H, 5 1 1 1 1 1 2 21 2.55 Reed 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.50

Barnes pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Reid-Foley 1-1, Familia 3-3. HBP_Hunter (Lowe). WP_Reid-Foley, Hunter.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:01. A_7,536 (25,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.