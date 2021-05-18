Tampa Bay 13, Baltimore 6

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 13 15 13 5 14 Arozarena rf 5 2 1 0 1 0 .257 Meadows lf 5 2 2 3 1 1 .218 Choi dh 4 1 1 2 1 2 .500 Lowe 2b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .203 Díaz 1b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .278 Wendle 3b-ss 5 2 3 0 0 0 .292 Zunino c 5 2 2 4 0 3 .218 Phillips cf 4 1 1 3 1 3 .225 Adames ss 3 1 1 0 1 2 .202 Padlo 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .083

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 9 6 6 13 Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .313 a-McKenna ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .208 Hays lf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .257 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .256 Stewart rf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .216 Franco 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .204 Galvis ss 2 1 0 0 2 1 .256 Valaika ss 1 0 1 1 0 0 .189 Mountcastle dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .212 Sisco c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .180 Wilkerson 2b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .500

Tampa Bay 062 021 020_13 15 0 Baltimore 001 300 002_6 9 0

a-walked for Mullins in the 9th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_Adames (6), Meadows (12), Wilkerson (1). 3B_Wendle (1). HR_Phillips (2), off Harvey; Meadows (9), off Harvey; Zunino (9), off Wells; Zunino (10), off Lakins Sr.; Choi (1), off Armstrong. RBIs_Phillips 3 (11), Meadows 3 (25), Zunino 4 (20), Lowe (18), Choi 2 (3), Hays 2 (15), Wilkerson (1), Mancini (33), Stewart (10), Valaika (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle); Baltimore 5 (Sisco, Franco, Stewart, Wilkerson, Mountcastle). RISP_Tampa Bay 6 for 10; Baltimore 6 for 16.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Patiño 3 1-3 6 4 4 2 6 82 3.60 Kittredge, W, 4-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 22 1.37 McHugh 2 0 0 0 0 3 29 4.38 Reed 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 18 3.72 Thompson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.37 Springs 1 2 2 2 2 1 33 3.38

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Harvey, L, 3-4 1 2-3 7 6 6 1 1 59 5.93 Wells 2 1-3 2 2 2 0 6 35 5.21 Lakins Sr. 1 1-3 3 3 3 2 3 36 5.93 Sulser 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 24 2.45 Armstrong 2 3 2 2 1 2 36 8.59

Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 3-2, Thompson 2-0, Wells 1-0, Sulser 2-0. HBP_Patiño (Mullins). WP_Patiño, Kittredge.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:42. A_5,429 (45,971).

