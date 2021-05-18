Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 13, Baltimore 6

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 11:04 pm
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 13 15 13 5 14
Arozarena rf 5 2 1 0 1 0 .257
Meadows lf 5 2 2 3 1 1 .218
Choi dh 4 1 1 2 1 2 .500
Lowe 2b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .203
Díaz 1b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .278
Wendle 3b-ss 5 2 3 0 0 0 .292
Zunino c 5 2 2 4 0 3 .218
Phillips cf 4 1 1 3 1 3 .225
Adames ss 3 1 1 0 1 2 .202
Padlo 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 9 6 6 13
Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .313
a-McKenna ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .208
Hays lf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .257
Mancini 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .256
Stewart rf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .216
Franco 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .204
Galvis ss 2 1 0 0 2 1 .256
Valaika ss 1 0 1 1 0 0 .189
Mountcastle dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .212
Sisco c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .180
Wilkerson 2b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .500
Tampa Bay 062 021 020_13 15 0
Baltimore 001 300 002_6 9 0

a-walked for Mullins in the 9th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_Adames (6), Meadows (12), Wilkerson (1). 3B_Wendle (1). HR_Phillips (2), off Harvey; Meadows (9), off Harvey; Zunino (9), off Wells; Zunino (10), off Lakins Sr.; Choi (1), off Armstrong. RBIs_Phillips 3 (11), Meadows 3 (25), Zunino 4 (20), Lowe (18), Choi 2 (3), Hays 2 (15), Wilkerson (1), Mancini (33), Stewart (10), Valaika (4).

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle); Baltimore 5 (Sisco, Franco, Stewart, Wilkerson, Mountcastle). RISP_Tampa Bay 6 for 10; Baltimore 6 for 16.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Patiño 3 1-3 6 4 4 2 6 82 3.60
Kittredge, W, 4-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 22 1.37
McHugh 2 0 0 0 0 3 29 4.38
Reed 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 18 3.72
Thompson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.37
Springs 1 2 2 2 2 1 33 3.38
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Harvey, L, 3-4 1 2-3 7 6 6 1 1 59 5.93
Wells 2 1-3 2 2 2 0 6 35 5.21
Lakins Sr. 1 1-3 3 3 3 2 3 36 5.93
Sulser 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 24 2.45
Armstrong 2 3 2 2 1 2 36 8.59

Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 3-2, Thompson 2-0, Wells 1-0, Sulser 2-0. HBP_Patiño (Mullins). WP_Patiño, Kittredge.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:42. A_5,429 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fish and Wildlife release manatee back into the wild after completion of research