Tampa Bay 13, Baltimore 6

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|13
|15
|13
|5
|14
|
|Arozarena rf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Meadows lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.218
|Choi dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.500
|Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.203
|Díaz 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Wendle 3b-ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Zunino c
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|3
|.218
|Phillips cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|.225
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.202
|Padlo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|6
|13
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|a-McKenna ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Hays lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.257
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.256
|Stewart rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.216
|Franco 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Galvis ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.256
|Valaika ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.189
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|Sisco c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.180
|Wilkerson 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Tampa Bay
|062
|021
|020_13
|15
|0
|Baltimore
|001
|300
|002_6
|9
|0
a-walked for Mullins in the 9th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_Adames (6), Meadows (12), Wilkerson (1). 3B_Wendle (1). HR_Phillips (2), off Harvey; Meadows (9), off Harvey; Zunino (9), off Wells; Zunino (10), off Lakins Sr.; Choi (1), off Armstrong. RBIs_Phillips 3 (11), Meadows 3 (25), Zunino 4 (20), Lowe (18), Choi 2 (3), Hays 2 (15), Wilkerson (1), Mancini (33), Stewart (10), Valaika (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle); Baltimore 5 (Sisco, Franco, Stewart, Wilkerson, Mountcastle). RISP_Tampa Bay 6 for 10; Baltimore 6 for 16.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Patiño
|3
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|6
|82
|3.60
|Kittredge, W, 4-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|1.37
|McHugh
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|4.38
|Reed
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|18
|3.72
|Thompson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.37
|Springs
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|33
|3.38
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harvey, L, 3-4
|1
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|1
|59
|5.93
|Wells
|2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|35
|5.21
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|36
|5.93
|Sulser
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|2.45
|Armstrong
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|36
|8.59
Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 3-2, Thompson 2-0, Wells 1-0, Sulser 2-0. HBP_Patiño (Mullins). WP_Patiño, Kittredge.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:42. A_5,429 (45,971).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments