Tampa Bay 13, Baltimore 6

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 11:06 pm
Tampa Bay Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 13 15 13 Totals 36 6 9 6
Arozarena rf 5 2 1 0 Mullins cf 3 0 1 0
Meadows lf 5 2 2 3 McKenna ph 0 1 0 0
Choi dh 4 1 1 2 Hays lf 5 0 1 2
Lowe 2b 5 0 2 1 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 1
Díaz 1b 5 2 2 0 Stewart rf 5 0 2 1
Wendle 3b-ss 5 2 3 0 Franco 3b 5 0 0 0
Zunino c 5 2 2 4 Galvis ss 2 1 0 0
Phillips cf 4 1 1 3 Valaika ss 1 0 1 1
Adames ss 3 1 1 0 Mountcastle dh 4 0 0 0
Padlo 3b 1 0 0 0 Sisco c 3 1 1 0
Wilkerson 2b 4 2 2 1
Tampa Bay 062 021 020 13
Baltimore 001 300 002 6

LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_Adames (6), Meadows (12), Wilkerson (1). 3B_Wendle (1). HR_Phillips (2), Meadows (9), Zunino 2 (10), Choi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Patiño 3 1-3 6 4 4 2 6
Kittredge W,4-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
McHugh 2 0 0 0 0 3
Reed 2-3 0 0 0 2 2
Thompson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Springs 1 2 2 2 2 1
Baltimore
Harvey L,3-4 1 2-3 7 6 6 1 1
Wells 2 1-3 2 2 2 0 6
Lakins Sr. 1 1-3 3 3 3 2 3
Sulser 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Armstrong 2 3 2 2 1 2

HBP_Patiño (Mullins). WP_Patiño, Kittredge.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:42. A_5,429 (45,971).

