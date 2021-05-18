Tampa Bay 13, Baltimore 6

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|13
|15
|13
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|
|Arozarena rf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|McKenna ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Choi dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hays lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Díaz 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Stewart rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Wendle 3b-ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|5
|2
|2
|4
|
|Galvis ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Phillips cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Valaika ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Padlo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sisco c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wilkerson 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Tampa Bay
|062
|021
|020
|—
|13
|Baltimore
|001
|300
|002
|—
|6
LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_Adames (6), Meadows (12), Wilkerson (1). 3B_Wendle (1). HR_Phillips (2), Meadows (9), Zunino 2 (10), Choi (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Patiño
|3
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Kittredge W,4-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McHugh
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Reed
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Thompson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Springs
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Harvey L,3-4
|1
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|1
|Wells
|2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Sulser
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Armstrong
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
HBP_Patiño (Mullins). WP_Patiño, Kittredge.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:42. A_5,429 (45,971).
