Tampa Bay 14, Toronto 8

Tampa Bay Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 43 14 11 14 Totals 44 8 11 8 Arozarena lf 5 3 2 1 Semien 2b 5 1 1 2 Meadows dh 6 0 1 2 Bichette ss 5 0 1 0 Lowe 2b 4 1 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 2 2 3 Margot rf 6 2 2 3 Hernández rf 5 2 2 1 Choi 1b 0 1 0 0 Grichuk dh 5 0 1 0 Brosseau 1b 4 1 1 1 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 3 1 Walls ss 4 2 0 1 Espinal 3b 5 0 0 1 Wendle 3b 4 2 3 4 Davis cf 5 1 0 0 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 McGuire c 2 0 0 0 Phillips pr 0 1 0 0 Tellez ph 1 1 1 0 Mejía c 1 1 1 2 Jansen c 1 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 5 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 500 000 000 27 — 14 Toronto 010 200 020 21 — 8

E_Espinal (3). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Toronto 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 5. 2B_Lowe (6), Wendle (15), Meadows (14), Arozarena (9). 3B_Margot (2), Tellez (1). HR_Wendle (6), Gurriel Jr. (3), Guerrero Jr. 2 (15), Hernández (7), Semien (12). SB_Arozarena (6), Margot (6), Hernández (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Yarbrough 6 3 3 3 0 4 McHugh H,2 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 3 Thompson BS,0-3 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Springs W,4-1 2 2 2 1 0 3 Kittredge 1 1 1 0 0 0

Toronto Thornton 1 2 5 0 2 2 Stripling 7 2 0 0 2 7 Romano 1 0 0 0 0 3 Castro 1 2 2 1 1 2 Payamps L,0-2 0 2 4 3 1 0 Mayza 1 3 3 3 1 2

Payamps pitched to 3 batters in the 11th.

HBP_Stripling (Wendle).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:52. A_1,641 (8,500).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.