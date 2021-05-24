On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 14, Toronto 8

By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021 5:37 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 43 14 11 14 Totals 44 8 11 8
Arozarena lf 5 3 2 1 Semien 2b 5 1 1 2
Meadows dh 6 0 1 2 Bichette ss 5 0 1 0
Lowe 2b 4 1 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 2 2 3
Margot rf 6 2 2 3 Hernández rf 5 2 2 1
Choi 1b 0 1 0 0 Grichuk dh 5 0 1 0
Brosseau 1b 4 1 1 1 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 3 1
Walls ss 4 2 0 1 Espinal 3b 5 0 0 1
Wendle 3b 4 2 3 4 Davis cf 5 1 0 0
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 McGuire c 2 0 0 0
Phillips pr 0 1 0 0 Tellez ph 1 1 1 0
Mejía c 1 1 1 2 Jansen c 1 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 5 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 500 000 000 27 14
Toronto 010 200 020 21 8

E_Espinal (3). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Toronto 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 5. 2B_Lowe (6), Wendle (15), Meadows (14), Arozarena (9). 3B_Margot (2), Tellez (1). HR_Wendle (6), Gurriel Jr. (3), Guerrero Jr. 2 (15), Hernández (7), Semien (12). SB_Arozarena (6), Margot (6), Hernández (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough 6 3 3 3 0 4
McHugh H,2 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 3
Thompson BS,0-3 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Springs W,4-1 2 2 2 1 0 3
Kittredge 1 1 1 0 0 0
Toronto
Thornton 1 2 5 0 2 2
Stripling 7 2 0 0 2 7
Romano 1 0 0 0 0 3
Castro 1 2 2 1 1 2
Payamps L,0-2 0 2 4 3 1 0
Mayza 1 3 3 3 1 2

Payamps pitched to 3 batters in the 11th.

HBP_Stripling (Wendle).

        Insight by Axonius: Experts from FEMA, CBP and CISA will explore possible strategies for dealing with cyber assets in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:52. A_1,641 (8,500).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of State Blinken takes an aerial tour of Ice Cap and Fjords