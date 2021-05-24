Tampa Bay 14, Toronto 8

|Tampa Bay
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|43
|14
|11
|14
|Totals
|44
|8
|11
|8
|Arozarena lf
|5
|3
|2
|1
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Meadows dh
|6
|0
|1
|2
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Margot rf
|6
|2
|2
|3
|Hernández rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Choi 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Grichuk dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Brosseau 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Walls ss
|4
|2
|0
|1
|Espinal 3b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Wendle 3b
|4
|2
|3
|4
|Davis cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Tellez ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Mejía c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Jansen c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|500
|000
|000
|27
|—
|14
|Toronto
|010
|200
|020
|21
|—
|8
E_Espinal (3). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Toronto 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 5. 2B_Lowe (6), Wendle (15), Meadows (14), Arozarena (9). 3B_Margot (2), Tellez (1). HR_Wendle (6), Gurriel Jr. (3), Guerrero Jr. 2 (15), Hernández (7), Semien (12). SB_Arozarena (6), Margot (6), Hernández (3).
|Tampa Bay
|Yarbrough
|6
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|4
|McHugh H,2
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Thompson BS,0-3
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Springs W,4-1
|2
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Kittredge
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|Thornton
|1
|
|2
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Stripling
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Romano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Castro
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Payamps L,0-2
|0
|
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
|Mayza
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
Payamps pitched to 3 batters in the 11th.
HBP_Stripling (Wendle).
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:52. A_1,641 (8,500).
