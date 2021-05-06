Trending:
Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 1:14 am
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 30 1 7 1
Lowe 2b 4 1 1 3 Fletcher 2b 5 0 1 0
Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 Ward rf 3 0 0 0
Margot ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Trout cf 2 0 0 0
Díaz dh 3 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 3 0 1 1
Wendle 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 Gosselin dh 4 0 1 0
Mejía c 3 0 0 0 Lagares lf 3 0 1 0
Tsutsugo 1b 3 0 1 0 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0
Brosseau pr-1b 0 0 0 0 Rojas 3b 4 1 2 0
Phillips rf 3 1 1 0
Adames ss 4 1 1 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 300 3
Los Angeles 001 000 000 1

E_Kittredge (1). DP_Tampa Bay 3, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Tsutsugo (4), Rojas (6). HR_Lowe (5). SB_Wendle (1). S_Ward (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Kittredge 2 1 0 0 1 1
Yarbrough W,2-3 4 5 1 1 2 3
Thompson H,5 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Springs S,2-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Ohtani 5 1 0 0 6 7
Rodriguez H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Guerra L,2-1 BS,0-1 1-3 2 3 3 1 0
Slegers 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 0

Yarbrough pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Ohtani pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Yarbrough 2 (Suzuki,Trout), Rodriguez (Mejía), Thompson (J.Iglesias). WP_Ohtani.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:16. A_9,169 (45,517).

