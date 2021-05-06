Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1

Tampa Bay Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 30 1 7 1 Lowe 2b 4 1 1 3 Fletcher 2b 5 0 1 0 Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 Ward rf 3 0 0 0 Margot ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Trout cf 2 0 0 0 Díaz dh 3 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 3 0 1 1 Wendle 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 Gosselin dh 4 0 1 0 Mejía c 3 0 0 0 Lagares lf 3 0 1 0 Tsutsugo 1b 3 0 1 0 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 Brosseau pr-1b 0 0 0 0 Rojas 3b 4 1 2 0 Phillips rf 3 1 1 0 Adames ss 4 1 1 0

Tampa Bay 000 000 300 — 3 Los Angeles 001 000 000 — 1

E_Kittredge (1). DP_Tampa Bay 3, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Tsutsugo (4), Rojas (6). HR_Lowe (5). SB_Wendle (1). S_Ward (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Kittredge 2 1 0 0 1 1 Yarbrough W,2-3 4 5 1 1 2 3 Thompson H,5 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Springs S,2-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Los Angeles Ohtani 5 1 0 0 6 7 Rodriguez H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Guerra L,2-1 BS,0-1 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 Slegers 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 0

Yarbrough pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Ohtani pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Yarbrough 2 (Suzuki,Trout), Rodriguez (Mejía), Thompson (J.Iglesias). WP_Ohtani.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:16. A_9,169 (45,517).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.