Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|8
|8
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.193
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|a-Margot ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Díaz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.260
|Wendle 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.287
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Tsutsugo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.162
|1-Brosseau pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Phillips rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.195
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.178
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|7
|1
|3
|7
|
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Ward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Trout cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.398
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Gosselin dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Lagares lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.100
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Rojas 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|300_3
|4
|1
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|000_1
|7
|0
a-lined out for Meadows in the 9th.
1-ran for Tsutsugo in the 8th.
E_Kittredge (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Tsutsugo (4), Rojas (6). HR_Lowe (5), off Guerra. RBIs_Lowe 3 (14), Walsh (22). SB_Wendle (1). S_Ward.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Kiermaier 2, Phillips, Adames); Los Angeles 4 (Suzuki, Gosselin, Lagares). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 8; Los Angeles 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Gosselin. LIDP_Fletcher. GIDP_Tsutsugo, Lagares, Gosselin.
DP_Tampa Bay 3 (Wendle, Lowe, Wendle; Wendle, Lowe, Tsutsugo; Adames, Lowe, Brosseau); Los Angeles 1 (J.Iglesias, Walsh).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kittredge
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|1.32
|Yarbrough, W, 2-3
|4
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|65
|4.58
|Thompson, H, 5
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|2.40
|Springs, S, 2-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.21
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|6
|7
|84
|2.41
|Rodriguez, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.30
|Guerra, L, 2-1, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|16
|5.21
|Slegers
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.84
|Claudio
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.09
Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 1-0, Springs 1-0, Rodriguez 2-0. IBB_off Yarbrough (Trout). HBP_Yarbrough 2 (Suzuki,Trout), Rodriguez (Mejía), Thompson (J.Iglesias). WP_Ohtani.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:16. A_9,169 (45,517).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments