Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 4 3 8 8 Lowe 2b 4 1 1 3 1 2 .193 Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .208 a-Margot ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Díaz dh 3 0 0 0 2 0 .260 Wendle 3b 1 0 0 0 3 0 .287 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Mejía c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Tsutsugo 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .162 1-Brosseau pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .183 Phillips rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .195 Adames ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .178

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 7 1 3 7 Fletcher 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .264 Ward rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Trout cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .398 Walsh 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .333 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .275 Gosselin dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .125 Lagares lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .100 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Rojas 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .191

Tampa Bay 000 000 300_3 4 1 Los Angeles 001 000 000_1 7 0

a-lined out for Meadows in the 9th.

1-ran for Tsutsugo in the 8th.

E_Kittredge (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Tsutsugo (4), Rojas (6). HR_Lowe (5), off Guerra. RBIs_Lowe 3 (14), Walsh (22). SB_Wendle (1). S_Ward.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Kiermaier 2, Phillips, Adames); Los Angeles 4 (Suzuki, Gosselin, Lagares). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 8; Los Angeles 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Gosselin. LIDP_Fletcher. GIDP_Tsutsugo, Lagares, Gosselin.

DP_Tampa Bay 3 (Wendle, Lowe, Wendle; Wendle, Lowe, Tsutsugo; Adames, Lowe, Brosseau); Los Angeles 1 (J.Iglesias, Walsh).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kittredge 2 1 0 0 1 1 26 1.32 Yarbrough, W, 2-3 4 5 1 1 2 3 65 4.58 Thompson, H, 5 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 30 2.40 Springs, S, 2-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.21

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ohtani 5 1 0 0 6 7 84 2.41 Rodriguez, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.30 Guerra, L, 2-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 16 5.21 Slegers 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 21 2.84 Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.09

Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 1-0, Springs 1-0, Rodriguez 2-0. IBB_off Yarbrough (Trout). HBP_Yarbrough 2 (Suzuki,Trout), Rodriguez (Mejía), Thompson (J.Iglesias). WP_Ohtani.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:16. A_9,169 (45,517).

