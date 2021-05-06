Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 1:12 am
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 4 3 8 8
Lowe 2b 4 1 1 3 1 2 .193
Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .208
a-Margot ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Díaz dh 3 0 0 0 2 0 .260
Wendle 3b 1 0 0 0 3 0 .287
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Mejía c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Tsutsugo 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .162
1-Brosseau pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .183
Phillips rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .195
Adames ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .178
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 7 1 3 7
Fletcher 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Ward rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Trout cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .398
Walsh 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .333
J.Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Gosselin dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .125
Lagares lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .100
Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Rojas 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .191
Tampa Bay 000 000 300_3 4 1
Los Angeles 001 000 000_1 7 0

a-lined out for Meadows in the 9th.

1-ran for Tsutsugo in the 8th.

E_Kittredge (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Tsutsugo (4), Rojas (6). HR_Lowe (5), off Guerra. RBIs_Lowe 3 (14), Walsh (22). SB_Wendle (1). S_Ward.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Kiermaier 2, Phillips, Adames); Los Angeles 4 (Suzuki, Gosselin, Lagares). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 8; Los Angeles 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Gosselin. LIDP_Fletcher. GIDP_Tsutsugo, Lagares, Gosselin.

DP_Tampa Bay 3 (Wendle, Lowe, Wendle; Wendle, Lowe, Tsutsugo; Adames, Lowe, Brosseau); Los Angeles 1 (J.Iglesias, Walsh).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kittredge 2 1 0 0 1 1 26 1.32
Yarbrough, W, 2-3 4 5 1 1 2 3 65 4.58
Thompson, H, 5 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 30 2.40
Springs, S, 2-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.21
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ohtani 5 1 0 0 6 7 84 2.41
Rodriguez, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.30
Guerra, L, 2-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 16 5.21
Slegers 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 21 2.84
Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.09

Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 1-0, Springs 1-0, Rodriguez 2-0. IBB_off Yarbrough (Trout). HBP_Yarbrough 2 (Suzuki,Trout), Rodriguez (Mejía), Thompson (J.Iglesias). WP_Ohtani.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:16. A_9,169 (45,517).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS kicks off Military Appreciation Month by naturalizing 24 Army soldiers