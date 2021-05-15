Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 2

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|
|McNeil dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Do.Smith lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brosseau 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Lowe ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zunino c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Peraza 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Padlo 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wendle ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Phillips cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|New York
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|021
|—
|3
E_Y.Díaz (1), Adames (3). LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_McNeil (4), Y.Díaz (5), Padlo (1), Margot (6). HR_Villar (2), Zunino (8).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peterson
|7
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|9
|May BS,1-2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castro L,0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Loup
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Glasnow
|8
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10
|Fairbanks W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:54. A_7,123 (25,000).
