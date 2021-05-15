On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 2

By The Associated Press
May 15, 2021 12:10 am
< a min read
      
New York Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 6 2 Totals 32 3 7 3
McNeil dh 4 0 1 0 Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Margot rf 4 0 2 1
Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 Meadows dh 4 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Y.Díaz 1b 4 0 1 0
Do.Smith lf 4 0 0 0 Brosseau 2b 3 0 0 0
Pillar cf 4 1 2 0 Lowe ph 0 1 0 0
Villar 3b 4 1 1 2 Adames ss 3 0 1 0
McCann c 4 0 1 0 Zunino c 2 1 1 1
Peraza 2b 3 0 1 0 Padlo 3b 3 1 1 0
Wendle ph 1 0 0 0
Phillips cf 4 0 1 1
New York 000 020 000 2
Tampa Bay 000 000 021 3

E_Y.Díaz (1), Adames (3). LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_McNeil (4), Y.Díaz (5), Padlo (1), Margot (6). HR_Villar (2), Zunino (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Peterson 7 1-3 4 2 2 2 9
May BS,1-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Castro L,0-1 1-3 1 1 1 2 0
Loup 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Glasnow 8 5 2 2 1 10
Fairbanks W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:54. A_7,123 (25,000).

