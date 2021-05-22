Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 8 2 1 11 Arozarena lf-rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .275 Díaz dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Lowe 2b-lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .203 Margot rf-cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .240 Brosseau 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .161 Choi 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .429 Zunino c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .223 Walls ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .500 Kiermaier cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226 a-Phillips ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214 b-Mejía ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Wendle 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .298

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 6 1 4 10 Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .282 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Guerrero Jr. dh 2 1 0 0 2 1 .333 Hernández lf-rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .304 Grichuk rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Gurriel Jr. 1b-lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .235 Espinal 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255 Jansen c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .141 d-McGuire ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Davis cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .186 c-Tellez ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .189

Tampa Bay 000 010 011_3 8 1 Toronto 100 000 000_1 6 3

a-grounded out for Kiermaier in the 5th. b-lined out for Phillips in the 7th. c-struck out for Davis in the 8th. d-flied out for Jansen in the 9th.

E_Walls (1), Semien (2), Jansen 2 (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Choi (2), Walls 2 (2), Zunino (3), Hernández (4), Espinal (3). HR_Zunino (11), off Ray. RBIs_Zunino (21), Margot (23), Hernández (22). SB_Margot (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Zunino, Díaz, Arozarena, Brosseau, Mejía, Choi); Toronto 4 (Grichuk, Semien, Jansen, Hernández). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 10; Toronto 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Díaz, Davis. GIDP_Hernández, Semien.

DP_Tampa Bay 3 (Lowe, Margot, Choi, Margot; Walls, Lowe, Choi; Walls, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McClanahan 5 4 1 1 2 4 67 4.03 Feyereisen 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 0.00 Kittredge, W, 5-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 1.23 Fairbanks, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 2.08 Castillo, S, 8-10 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.38

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray 7 5 1 1 0 7 109 3.42 Castro, L, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 17 1.12 Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 6.39 Thornton 1 1 1 0 0 2 25 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 2-0. IBB_off Castro (Lowe). WP_Ray, Castro, Thornton.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:51. A_1,514 (8,500).

