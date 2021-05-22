Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|8
|2
|1
|11
|
|Arozarena lf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Díaz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Lowe 2b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.203
|Margot rf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Brosseau 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.429
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Walls ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Kiermaier cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|a-Phillips ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|b-Mejía ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Wendle 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|4
|10
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.282
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.333
|Hernández lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Grichuk rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Gurriel Jr. 1b-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Espinal 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Jansen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.141
|d-McGuire ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Davis cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|c-Tellez ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|011_3
|8
|1
|Toronto
|100
|000
|000_1
|6
|3
a-grounded out for Kiermaier in the 5th. b-lined out for Phillips in the 7th. c-struck out for Davis in the 8th. d-flied out for Jansen in the 9th.
E_Walls (1), Semien (2), Jansen 2 (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Choi (2), Walls 2 (2), Zunino (3), Hernández (4), Espinal (3). HR_Zunino (11), off Ray. RBIs_Zunino (21), Margot (23), Hernández (22). SB_Margot (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Zunino, Díaz, Arozarena, Brosseau, Mejía, Choi); Toronto 4 (Grichuk, Semien, Jansen, Hernández). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 10; Toronto 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Díaz, Davis. GIDP_Hernández, Semien.
DP_Tampa Bay 3 (Lowe, Margot, Choi, Margot; Walls, Lowe, Choi; Walls, Choi).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|67
|4.03
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|Kittredge, W, 5-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.23
|Fairbanks, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.08
|Castillo, S, 8-10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.38
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|109
|3.42
|Castro, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|1.12
|Mayza
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6.39
|Thornton
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|25
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 2-0. IBB_off Castro (Lowe). WP_Ray, Castro, Thornton.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:51. A_1,514 (8,500).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments