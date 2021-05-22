Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|
|Arozarena lf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 2b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Margot rf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Hernández lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Brosseau 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grriel Jr. 1b-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Espinal 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walls ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Jansen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mejía ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|011
|—
|3
|Toronto
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Walls (1), Semien (2), Jansen 2 (2). DP_Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Choi (2), Walls 2 (2), Zunino (3), Hernández (4), Espinal (3). HR_Zunino (11). SB_Margot (5).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClanahan
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kittredge W,5-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fairbanks H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Castillo S,8-10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Castro L,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Mayza
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thornton
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
WP_Ray, Castro, Thornton.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:51. A_1,514 (8,500).
