Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 12:26 am
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 8 2 Totals 31 1 6 1
Arozarena lf-rf 5 1 1 0 Semien 2b 3 0 0 0
Díaz dh 4 0 0 0 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0
Lowe 2b-lf 3 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 2 1 0 0
Margot rf-cf 4 0 2 1 Hernández lf-rf 4 0 1 1
Brosseau 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 Grichuk rf-cf 4 0 1 0
Choi 1b 4 0 1 0 Grriel Jr. 1b-lf 4 0 2 0
Zunino c 4 1 2 1 Espinal 3b 4 0 1 0
Walls ss 4 1 2 0 Jansen c 2 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 1 0 0 0 McGuire ph 1 0 0 0
Phillips ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Davis cf 2 0 1 0
Mejía ph 1 0 0 0 Tellez ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Wendle 3b 1 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 010 011 3
Toronto 100 000 000 1

E_Walls (1), Semien (2), Jansen 2 (2). DP_Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Choi (2), Walls 2 (2), Zunino (3), Hernández (4), Espinal (3). HR_Zunino (11). SB_Margot (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
McClanahan 5 4 1 1 2 4
Feyereisen 1 0 0 0 1 1
Kittredge W,5-0 1 1 0 0 0 2
Fairbanks H,5 1 0 0 0 1 2
Castillo S,8-10 1 1 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Ray 7 5 1 1 0 7
Castro L,0-1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Thornton 1 1 1 0 0 2

WP_Ray, Castro, Thornton.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Jerry Meals.

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

T_2:51. A_1,514 (8,500).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds