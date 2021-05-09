Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|4
|4
|1
|8
|
|Arozarena dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Brosseau 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.178
|Wendle 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.189
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|4
|10
|
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.275
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Brown lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Moreland dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.218
|Kemp pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Tampa Bay
|000
|031
|000_4
|4
|0
|Oakland
|000
|300
|000_3
|7
|1
1-ran for Moreland in the 9th.
E_Murphy (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 2, Oakland 6. 2B_Wendle (10). 3B_Andrus (1). HR_Adames (4), off Irvin; Brosseau (3), off Irvin. RBIs_Adames 3 (11), Brosseau (9), Piscotty (8), Moreland 2 (15).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 0; Oakland 2 (Chapman, Canha). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 2; Oakland 2 for 5.
GIDP_Brown.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Adames, Díaz).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|5
|80
|3.75
|Springs W,3-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.30
|Thompson H,6
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|2.16
|Fairbanks H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|1.93
|Kittredge S,2-2
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|1.65
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin L,3-4
|6
|
|4
|4
|3
|1
|3
|82
|3.29
|Romo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|7.30
|B.Smith
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 1-0. WP_McClanahan.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:40. A_6,911 (46,847).
