Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 4 4 1 8 Arozarena dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .267 Margot rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .195 Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Brosseau 2b 4 2 1 1 0 1 .178 Wendle 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .287 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Adames ss 3 1 1 3 0 1 .189 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 7 3 4 10 Canha cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .275 Olson 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .266 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .193 Chapman 3b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .213 Brown lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .259 Piscotty rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .211 Moreland dh 3 0 1 2 1 1 .218 Kemp pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .158

Tampa Bay 000 031 000_4 4 0 Oakland 000 300 000_3 7 1

1-ran for Moreland in the 9th.

E_Murphy (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 2, Oakland 6. 2B_Wendle (10). 3B_Andrus (1). HR_Adames (4), off Irvin; Brosseau (3), off Irvin. RBIs_Adames 3 (11), Brosseau (9), Piscotty (8), Moreland 2 (15).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 0; Oakland 2 (Chapman, Canha). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 2; Oakland 2 for 5.

GIDP_Brown.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Adames, Díaz).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McClanahan 4 4 3 3 2 5 80 3.75 Springs W,3-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.30 Thompson H,6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 20 2.16 Fairbanks H,4 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 1.93 Kittredge S,2-2 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 22 1.65

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Irvin L,3-4 6 4 4 3 1 3 82 3.29 Romo 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 7.30 B.Smith 2 0 0 0 0 2 23 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 1-0. WP_McClanahan.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:40. A_6,911 (46,847).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.