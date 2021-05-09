Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3

Tampa Bay Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 4 4 4 Totals 32 3 7 3 Arozarena dh 3 0 1 0 Canha cf 4 0 0 0 Margot rf 4 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0 Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 3 0 1 0 Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 Brosseau 2b 4 2 1 1 Chapman 3b 4 1 3 0 Wendle 3b 4 1 1 0 Brown lf 3 1 0 0 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 4 1 1 1 Adames ss 3 1 1 3 Moreland dh 3 0 1 2 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 Kemp pr 0 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0

Tampa Bay 000 031 000 — 4 Oakland 000 300 000 — 3

E_Murphy (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 2, Oakland 6. 2B_Wendle (10). 3B_Andrus (1). HR_Adames (4), Brosseau (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay McClanahan 4 4 3 3 2 5 Springs W,3-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Thompson H,6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Fairbanks H,4 1 1 0 0 1 1 Kittredge S,2-2 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2

Oakland Irvin L,3-4 6 4 4 3 1 3 Romo 1 0 0 0 0 3 B.Smith 2 0 0 0 0 2

Fairbanks pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

WP_McClanahan.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:40. A_6,911 (46,847).

