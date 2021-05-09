Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|4
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|
|Arozarena dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brosseau 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Brown lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Moreland dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|031
|000
|—
|4
|Oakland
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
E_Murphy (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 2, Oakland 6. 2B_Wendle (10). 3B_Andrus (1). HR_Adames (4), Brosseau (3).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClanahan
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Springs W,3-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thompson H,6
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fairbanks H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kittredge S,2-2
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin L,3-4
|6
|
|4
|4
|3
|1
|3
|Romo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B.Smith
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Fairbanks pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
WP_McClanahan.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:40. A_6,911 (46,847).
