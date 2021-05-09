Trending:
Sports News

Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3

By The Associated Press
May 9, 2021 8:07 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 4 4 Totals 32 3 7 3
Arozarena dh 3 0 1 0 Canha cf 4 0 0 0
Margot rf 4 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0
Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 3 0 1 0
Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 0 0 0
Brosseau 2b 4 2 1 1 Chapman 3b 4 1 3 0
Wendle 3b 4 1 1 0 Brown lf 3 1 0 0
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 4 1 1 1
Adames ss 3 1 1 3 Moreland dh 3 0 1 2
Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 Kemp pr 0 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0
Tampa Bay 000 031 000 4
Oakland 000 300 000 3

E_Murphy (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 2, Oakland 6. 2B_Wendle (10). 3B_Andrus (1). HR_Adames (4), Brosseau (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
McClanahan 4 4 3 3 2 5
Springs W,3-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Thompson H,6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Fairbanks H,4 1 1 0 0 1 1
Kittredge S,2-2 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Oakland
Irvin L,3-4 6 4 4 3 1 3
Romo 1 0 0 0 0 3
B.Smith 2 0 0 0 0 2

Fairbanks pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

WP_McClanahan.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:40. A_6,911 (46,847).

