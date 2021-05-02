Tampa Bay 5, Houston 4

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|2
|10
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.330
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Alvarez dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.226
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.094
|c-Castro ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|4
|2
|11
|
|Arozarena dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Meadows lf
|3
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.215
|Brosseau 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|a-Y.Díaz ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|b-Margot ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Tsutsugo 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.157
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Phillips rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Houston
|000
|121
|000_4
|8
|2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|031
|10x_5
|7
|0
a-singled for Wendle in the 7th. b-singled for Lowe in the 7th. c-doubled for Maldonado in the 9th.
E_Maldonado (1), Bregman (2). LOB_Houston 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Straw (3), Alvarez (8), Castro (3), Kiermaier (2). HR_Alvarez (3), off Wacha; Meadows (5), off Javier. RBIs_Alvarez (15), Altuve (9), Brantley (6), Straw (11), Meadows 3 (12), Margot (13). SB_Arozarena (3). SF_Altuve.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Maldonado, Altuve); Tampa Bay 5 (Mejía, Wendle, Phillips, Adames). RISP_Houston 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Meadows. GIDP_Adames.
DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|81
|1.75
|Abreu, BS, 0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|26
|4.30
|Raley, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|20
|6.57
|Stanek
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.08
|Emanuel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.69
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|44
|6.39
|Wacha
|2
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|3
|48
|4.76
|Thompson
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|2.77
|Springs, W, 2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.09
|Kittredge, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.54
|Castillo, S, 7-9
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 2-1, Thompson 1-1. IBB_off Thompson (Tucker). HBP_Javier (Arozarena), Abreu (Mejía), Raley (Meadows). WP_Abreu, Stanek.
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:21. A_6,933 (25,000).
