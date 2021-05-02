Trending:
Tampa Bay 5, Houston 4

By The Associated Press
May 2, 2021 4:51 pm
1 min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 8 4 2 10
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .260
Brantley lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .330
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Alvarez dh 4 2 2 1 0 0 .313
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .327
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .283
Tucker rf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .188
Straw cf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .226
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .094
c-Castro ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .233
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 7 4 2 11
Arozarena dh 2 1 0 0 1 1 .273
Meadows lf 3 2 1 3 0 0 .215
Brosseau 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .289
a-Y.Díaz ph-3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .235
Lowe 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .200
b-Margot ph-lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .268
Kiermaier cf 4 1 3 0 0 1 .246
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Tsutsugo 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .157
Mejía c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .288
Phillips rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .189
Houston 000 121 000_4 8 2
Tampa Bay 000 031 10x_5 7 0

a-singled for Wendle in the 7th. b-singled for Lowe in the 7th. c-doubled for Maldonado in the 9th.

E_Maldonado (1), Bregman (2). LOB_Houston 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Straw (3), Alvarez (8), Castro (3), Kiermaier (2). HR_Alvarez (3), off Wacha; Meadows (5), off Javier. RBIs_Alvarez (15), Altuve (9), Brantley (6), Straw (11), Meadows 3 (12), Margot (13). SB_Arozarena (3). SF_Altuve.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Maldonado, Altuve); Tampa Bay 5 (Mejía, Wendle, Phillips, Adames). RISP_Houston 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Meadows. GIDP_Adames.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Javier 5 4 3 3 2 4 81 1.75
Abreu, BS, 0-2 1 1 1 0 0 3 26 4.30
Raley, L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 0 0 0 20 6.57
Stanek 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 2.08
Emanuel 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.69
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill 3 1 0 0 1 4 44 6.39
Wacha 2 2-3 5 4 4 0 3 48 4.76
Thompson 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 5 2.77
Springs, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.09
Kittredge, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.54
Castillo, S, 7-9 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 2-1, Thompson 1-1. IBB_off Thompson (Tucker). HBP_Javier (Arozarena), Abreu (Mejía), Raley (Meadows). WP_Abreu, Stanek.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:21. A_6,933 (25,000).

