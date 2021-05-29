Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 3

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|4
|15
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.316
|Hoskins dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Miller 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.296
|Maton ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Bohm 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Herrera cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Quinn rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|Joyce rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.098
|Torreyes ss-3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.345
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|4
|16
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.265
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.192
|Díaz 3b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.256
|1-Walls pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Meadows dh
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.229
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.353
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.247
|Wendle ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|a-Brosseau ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.168
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.210
|Philadelphia
|000
|020
|100_3
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|200
|001
|02x_5
|6
|2
a-walked for Wendle in the 8th.
1-ran for Díaz in the 8th.
E_Mejía (1), Margot (2). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Torreyes (2). HR_Joyce (1), off Springs; Meadows (11), off Wheeler. RBIs_Torreyes 2 (6), Joyce (2), Meadows 3 (36), Choi (9), Brosseau (14). SB_Segura (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Miller, Hoskins, Bohm); Tampa Bay 3 (Margot, Mejía). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 2 for 6.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|7
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|14
|101
|2.52
|Coonrod, L, 0-2
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|10
|3.63
|Alvarado
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.63
|Bradley
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7.11
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough
|4
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|8
|78
|4.26
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.31
|Springs
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|25
|3.47
|Castillo, W, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|3.20
|Feyereisen, S, 2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 2-2, Bradley 3-0, Thompson 1-0. IBB_off Castillo (Miller), off Coonrod (Díaz). HBP_Alvarado (Choi). WP_Coonrod.
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:06. A_7,316 (25,000).
