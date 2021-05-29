Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 3

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 5 3 4 15 McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .198 Segura 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .316 Hoskins dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286 Miller 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .296 Maton ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Bohm 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .209 Herrera cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .250 Quinn rf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .173 Joyce rf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .098 Torreyes ss-3b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .345

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 6 5 4 16 Arozarena lf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .265 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .192 Díaz 3b 2 2 1 0 2 0 .256 1-Walls pr-ss 0 1 0 0 0 0 .278 Meadows dh 3 1 2 3 1 1 .229 Choi 1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .353 Margot rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .247 Wendle ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .304 a-Brosseau ph-3b 0 0 0 1 1 0 .168 Mejía c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .210

Philadelphia 000 020 100_3 5 0 Tampa Bay 200 001 02x_5 6 2

a-walked for Wendle in the 8th.

1-ran for Díaz in the 8th.

E_Mejía (1), Margot (2). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Torreyes (2). HR_Joyce (1), off Springs; Meadows (11), off Wheeler. RBIs_Torreyes 2 (6), Joyce (2), Meadows 3 (36), Choi (9), Brosseau (14). SB_Segura (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Miller, Hoskins, Bohm); Tampa Bay 3 (Margot, Mejía). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 2 for 6.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler 7 4 3 3 2 14 101 2.52 Coonrod, L, 0-2 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 10 3.63 Alvarado 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 15 3.63 Bradley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 7.11

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yarbrough 4 1-3 3 2 2 2 8 78 4.26 Thompson 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.31 Springs 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 4 25 3.47 Castillo, W, 2-2 1 1 0 0 1 1 11 3.20 Feyereisen, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 2-2, Bradley 3-0, Thompson 1-0. IBB_off Castillo (Miller), off Coonrod (Díaz). HBP_Alvarado (Choi). WP_Coonrod.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:06. A_7,316 (25,000).

