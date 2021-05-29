On Air: Federal News Network program
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 3

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 4:43 pm
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 5 3 4 15
McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .198
Segura 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .316
Hoskins dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266
Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286
Miller 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .296
Maton ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Bohm 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .209
Herrera cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .250
Quinn rf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .173
Joyce rf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .098
Torreyes ss-3b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .345
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 5 6 5 4 16
Arozarena lf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .265
Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .192
Díaz 3b 2 2 1 0 2 0 .256
1-Walls pr-ss 0 1 0 0 0 0 .278
Meadows dh 3 1 2 3 1 1 .229
Choi 1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .353
Margot rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .247
Wendle ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .304
a-Brosseau ph-3b 0 0 0 1 1 0 .168
Mejía c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .210
Philadelphia 000 020 100_3 5 0
Tampa Bay 200 001 02x_5 6 2

a-walked for Wendle in the 8th.

1-ran for Díaz in the 8th.

E_Mejía (1), Margot (2). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Torreyes (2). HR_Joyce (1), off Springs; Meadows (11), off Wheeler. RBIs_Torreyes 2 (6), Joyce (2), Meadows 3 (36), Choi (9), Brosseau (14). SB_Segura (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Miller, Hoskins, Bohm); Tampa Bay 3 (Margot, Mejía). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 2 for 6.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler 7 4 3 3 2 14 101 2.52
Coonrod, L, 0-2 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 10 3.63
Alvarado 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 15 3.63
Bradley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 7.11
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yarbrough 4 1-3 3 2 2 2 8 78 4.26
Thompson 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.31
Springs 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 4 25 3.47
Castillo, W, 2-2 1 1 0 0 1 1 11 3.20
Feyereisen, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 2-2, Bradley 3-0, Thompson 1-0. IBB_off Castillo (Miller), off Coonrod (Díaz). HBP_Alvarado (Choi). WP_Coonrod.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:06. A_7,316 (25,000).

