Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 3

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Miller 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Maton ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bohm 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Wendle ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Quinn rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Brosseau ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Joyce rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torreyes ss-3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|020
|100
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|200
|001
|02x
|—
|5
E_Mejía (1), Margot (2). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Torreyes (2). HR_Joyce (1), Meadows (11). SB_Segura (3).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler
|7
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|14
|Coonrod L,0-2
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Alvarado
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bradley
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yarbrough
|4
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Springs
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Castillo W,2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Feyereisen S,2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Thompson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_Alvarado (Choi). WP_Coonrod.
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:06. A_7,316 (25,000).
