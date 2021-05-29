Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 3

Philadelphia Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 30 5 6 5 McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 1 1 0 Segura 2b 3 0 1 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 Hoskins dh 4 0 1 0 Díaz 3b 2 2 1 0 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 Walls pr-ss 0 1 0 0 Miller 1b 3 0 0 0 Meadows dh 3 1 2 3 Maton ss 0 0 0 0 Choi 1b 3 0 1 1 Bohm 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 Margot rf 4 0 0 0 Herrera cf 3 1 0 0 Wendle ss 3 0 1 0 Quinn rf 2 1 1 0 Brosseau ph-3b 0 0 0 1 Joyce rf 2 1 1 1 Mejía c 4 0 0 0 Torreyes ss-3b 4 0 1 2 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0

Philadelphia 000 020 100 — 3 Tampa Bay 200 001 02x — 5

E_Mejía (1), Margot (2). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Torreyes (2). HR_Joyce (1), Meadows (11). SB_Segura (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Wheeler 7 4 3 3 2 14 Coonrod L,0-2 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 Alvarado 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Bradley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Tampa Bay Yarbrough 4 1-3 3 2 2 2 8 Thompson 1 0 0 0 1 1 Springs 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 4 Castillo W,2-2 1 1 0 0 1 1 Feyereisen S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

Thompson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Alvarado (Choi). WP_Coonrod.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:06. A_7,316 (25,000).

