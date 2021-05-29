On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 3

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 4:45 pm
Philadelphia Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 30 5 6 5
McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 1 1 0
Segura 2b 3 0 1 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0
Hoskins dh 4 0 1 0 Díaz 3b 2 2 1 0
Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 Walls pr-ss 0 1 0 0
Miller 1b 3 0 0 0 Meadows dh 3 1 2 3
Maton ss 0 0 0 0 Choi 1b 3 0 1 1
Bohm 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 Margot rf 4 0 0 0
Herrera cf 3 1 0 0 Wendle ss 3 0 1 0
Quinn rf 2 1 1 0 Brosseau ph-3b 0 0 0 1
Joyce rf 2 1 1 1 Mejía c 4 0 0 0
Torreyes ss-3b 4 0 1 2 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 020 100 3
Tampa Bay 200 001 02x 5

E_Mejía (1), Margot (2). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Torreyes (2). HR_Joyce (1), Meadows (11). SB_Segura (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Wheeler 7 4 3 3 2 14
Coonrod L,0-2 1-3 1 2 2 1 1
Alvarado 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Bradley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough 4 1-3 3 2 2 2 8
Thompson 1 0 0 0 1 1
Springs 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 4
Castillo W,2-2 1 1 0 0 1 1
Feyereisen S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

Thompson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Alvarado (Choi). WP_Coonrod.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:06. A_7,316 (25,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

