Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 2

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|10
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|5
|
|Herrera cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Realmuto dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Meadows lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Miller rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Torreyes ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|020
|020
|20x
|—
|6
E_Miller (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Miller (3), Knapp (1), Meadows (15), Choi (4), Zunino (4). HR_Zunino (12), Phillips (3). SB_Segura (4), Arozarena (7). SF_Realmuto (2).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eflin L,2-5
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Suárez
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Brogdon
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Bradley
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kintzler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McHugh
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fleming W,5-3
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Kittredge H,3
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Springs H,6
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Sean Barber; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_3:12. A_7,479 (25,000).
