Sports News

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 2

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 4:40 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 2 10 2 Totals 31 6 9 5
Herrera cf 5 1 1 0 Arozarena dh 3 2 1 0
Segura 2b 4 1 2 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 Choi 1b 4 0 1 1
Realmuto dh 3 0 1 1 Meadows lf 1 1 1 0
Miller rf 4 0 2 1 Wendle 3b 4 1 1 1
McCutchen lf 4 0 1 0 Walls ss 4 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 1 2 2
Torreyes ss 3 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0
Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Phillips rf 3 1 2 1
Knapp c 4 0 2 0
Philadelphia 000 002 000 2
Tampa Bay 020 020 20x 6

E_Miller (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Miller (3), Knapp (1), Meadows (15), Choi (4), Zunino (4). HR_Zunino (12), Phillips (3). SB_Segura (4), Arozarena (7). SF_Realmuto (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Eflin L,2-5 4 2-3 6 4 4 1 5
Suárez 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Brogdon 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 4
Bradley 1-3 1 1 0 1 0
Kintzler 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
McHugh 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Fleming W,5-3 4 2-3 4 2 2 0 5
Kittredge H,3 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Springs H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Fairbanks 1 0 0 0 0 1
Castillo 1 2 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Sean Barber; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:12. A_7,479 (25,000).

Sports News

