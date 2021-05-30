Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 2 10 2 Totals 31 6 9 5 Herrera cf 5 1 1 0 Arozarena dh 3 2 1 0 Segura 2b 4 1 2 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 Choi 1b 4 0 1 1 Realmuto dh 3 0 1 1 Meadows lf 1 1 1 0 Miller rf 4 0 2 1 Wendle 3b 4 1 1 1 McCutchen lf 4 0 1 0 Walls ss 4 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 1 2 2 Torreyes ss 3 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Phillips rf 3 1 2 1 Knapp c 4 0 2 0

Philadelphia 000 002 000 — 2 Tampa Bay 020 020 20x — 6

E_Miller (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Miller (3), Knapp (1), Meadows (15), Choi (4), Zunino (4). HR_Zunino (12), Phillips (3). SB_Segura (4), Arozarena (7). SF_Realmuto (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Eflin L,2-5 4 2-3 6 4 4 1 5 Suárez 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Brogdon 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 4 Bradley 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 Kintzler 1 0 0 0 0 1

Tampa Bay McHugh 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Fleming W,5-3 4 2-3 4 2 2 0 5 Kittredge H,3 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Springs H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Fairbanks 1 0 0 0 0 1 Castillo 1 2 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Sean Barber; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:12. A_7,479 (25,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.