Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 2

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|10
|2
|1
|8
|
|Herrera cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Realmuto dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Miller rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Torreyes ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.095
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|5
|4
|10
|
|Arozarena dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.342
|Meadows lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.233
|Wendle 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Phillips rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|000_2
|10
|1
|Tampa Bay
|020
|020
|20x_6
|9
|0
a-struck out for Torreyes in the 9th.
E_Miller (1). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Miller (3), Knapp (1), Meadows (15), Choi (4), Zunino (4). HR_Zunino (12), off Eflin; Phillips (3), off Eflin. RBIs_Realmuto (18), Miller (15), Zunino 2 (24), Phillips (13), Choi (10), Wendle (26). SB_Segura (4), Arozarena (7). SF_Realmuto.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Miller, McCutchen, Herrera 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Walls, Wendle 2, Phillips). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 8; Tampa Bay 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Hoskins, McCutchen. GIDP_Bohm, Arozarena.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Torreyes, Segura, Hoskins); Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Lowe, Choi).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, L, 2-5
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|86
|4.10
|Suárez
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|0.00
|Brogdon
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|32
|4.79
|Bradley
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7
|6.75
|Kintzler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|7.71
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McHugh
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.86
|Fleming, W, 5-3
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|75
|2.98
|Kittredge, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.11
|Springs, H, 6
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.42
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.69
|Castillo
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|3.05
Inherited runners-scored_Suárez 2-1, Bradley 1-1, Fleming 2-0, Kittredge 2-2, Springs 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Sean Barber; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_3:12. A_7,479 (25,000).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments