Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 2

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 4:38 pm
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 2 10 2 1 8
Herrera cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .248
Segura 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .321
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Realmuto dh 3 0 1 1 0 1 .287
Miller rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .304
McCutchen lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .199
Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .205
Torreyes ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .313
a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .095
Knapp c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .163
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 9 5 4 10
Arozarena dh 3 2 1 0 1 0 .266
Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .193
Choi 1b 4 0 1 1 0 3 .342
Meadows lf 1 1 1 0 3 0 .233
Wendle 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .302
Walls ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227
Zunino c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .222
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .202
Phillips rf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .230
Philadelphia 000 002 000_2 10 1
Tampa Bay 020 020 20x_6 9 0

a-struck out for Torreyes in the 9th.

E_Miller (1). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Miller (3), Knapp (1), Meadows (15), Choi (4), Zunino (4). HR_Zunino (12), off Eflin; Phillips (3), off Eflin. RBIs_Realmuto (18), Miller (15), Zunino 2 (24), Phillips (13), Choi (10), Wendle (26). SB_Segura (4), Arozarena (7). SF_Realmuto.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Miller, McCutchen, Herrera 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Walls, Wendle 2, Phillips). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 8; Tampa Bay 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Hoskins, McCutchen. GIDP_Bohm, Arozarena.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Torreyes, Segura, Hoskins); Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Lowe, Choi).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin, L, 2-5 4 2-3 6 4 4 1 5 86 4.10
Suárez 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 10 0.00
Brogdon 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 4 32 4.79
Bradley 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 7 6.75
Kintzler 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 7.71
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McHugh 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 14 3.86
Fleming, W, 5-3 4 2-3 4 2 2 0 5 75 2.98
Kittredge, H, 3 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 18 1.11
Springs, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.42
Fairbanks 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.69
Castillo 1 2 0 0 1 1 27 3.05

Inherited runners-scored_Suárez 2-1, Bradley 1-1, Fleming 2-0, Kittredge 2-2, Springs 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Sean Barber; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:12. A_7,479 (25,000).

