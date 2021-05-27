On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 2

By The Associated Press
May 27, 2021 6:03 pm
1 min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 8 2 1 10
Merrifield 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Alberto 2b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .259
C.Santana 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .247
O’Hearn 1b 2 1 1 2 0 0 .189
Perez dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .274
Benintendi lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .285
a-Dyson ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .222
Mondesi ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Lopez ss 1 0 0 0 1 0 .221
Gutierrez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Soler rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .171
Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .246
Gallagher c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .171
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 7 8 7 5 10
Arozarena dh 4 0 0 1 0 2 .265
Lowe 2b 2 2 0 0 2 1 .196
Choi 1b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .355
Meadows lf 4 2 2 4 0 1 .222
Wendle 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .303
Walls ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .278
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Kiermaier cf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .216
Phillips rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .216
Kansas City 000 002 000_2 8 0
Tampa Bay 303 100 00x_7 8 0

a-flied out for Benintendi in the 6th.

LOB_Kansas City 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Wendle (16). 3B_Meadows (1). HR_O’Hearn (3), off Wacha; Meadows (10), off Singer. RBIs_O’Hearn 2 (6), Meadows 4 (33), Wendle (25), Walls (2), Arozarena (26). SB_Lowe 2 (3). CS_Wendle (3). SF_Arozarena.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Soler); Tampa Bay 1 (Phillips). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 3 for 7.

GIDP_Gallagher, O’Hearn, Meadows.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Gutierrez, Mondesi, C.Santana); Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Lowe, Choi; Lowe, Walls, Choi).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Singer, L, 2-4 2 2-3 4 6 6 2 3 70 4.91
Junis 2 1-3 3 1 1 3 2 46 5.23
Davis 2 1 0 0 0 3 29 6.61
E.Santana 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.20
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McClanahan, W, 2-0 5 3 0 0 0 6 63 3.29
Wacha, H, 1 3 4 2 2 0 2 25 4.59
McHugh 1 1 0 0 1 2 27 4.02

Inherited runners-scored_Junis 1-0. HBP_Singer (Lowe), Davis (Zunino).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:38. A_5,519 (25,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Data + AI Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor