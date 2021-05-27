Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 2

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 8 2 1 10 Merrifield 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Alberto 2b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .259 C.Santana 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .247 O’Hearn 1b 2 1 1 2 0 0 .189 Perez dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .274 Benintendi lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .285 a-Dyson ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Mondesi ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Lopez ss 1 0 0 0 1 0 .221 Gutierrez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Soler rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .171 Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .246 Gallagher c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .171

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 7 8 7 5 10 Arozarena dh 4 0 0 1 0 2 .265 Lowe 2b 2 2 0 0 2 1 .196 Choi 1b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .355 Meadows lf 4 2 2 4 0 1 .222 Wendle 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .303 Walls ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .278 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Kiermaier cf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .216 Phillips rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .216

Kansas City 000 002 000_2 8 0 Tampa Bay 303 100 00x_7 8 0

a-flied out for Benintendi in the 6th.

LOB_Kansas City 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Wendle (16). 3B_Meadows (1). HR_O’Hearn (3), off Wacha; Meadows (10), off Singer. RBIs_O’Hearn 2 (6), Meadows 4 (33), Wendle (25), Walls (2), Arozarena (26). SB_Lowe 2 (3). CS_Wendle (3). SF_Arozarena.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Soler); Tampa Bay 1 (Phillips). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 3 for 7.

GIDP_Gallagher, O’Hearn, Meadows.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Gutierrez, Mondesi, C.Santana); Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Lowe, Choi; Lowe, Walls, Choi).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Singer, L, 2-4 2 2-3 4 6 6 2 3 70 4.91 Junis 2 1-3 3 1 1 3 2 46 5.23 Davis 2 1 0 0 0 3 29 6.61 E.Santana 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.20

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McClanahan, W, 2-0 5 3 0 0 0 6 63 3.29 Wacha, H, 1 3 4 2 2 0 2 25 4.59 McHugh 1 1 0 0 1 2 27 4.02

Inherited runners-scored_Junis 1-0. HBP_Singer (Lowe), Davis (Zunino).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:38. A_5,519 (25,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.