Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 2

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|1
|10
|
|Merrifield 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Alberto 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|C.Santana 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|O’Hearn 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.189
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.274
|Benintendi lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|a-Dyson ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Mondesi ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Lopez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|7
|8
|7
|5
|10
|
|Arozarena dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.265
|Lowe 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.196
|Choi 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.355
|Meadows lf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.222
|Wendle 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Phillips rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Kansas City
|000
|002
|000_2
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|303
|100
|00x_7
|8
|0
a-flied out for Benintendi in the 6th.
LOB_Kansas City 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Wendle (16). 3B_Meadows (1). HR_O’Hearn (3), off Wacha; Meadows (10), off Singer. RBIs_O’Hearn 2 (6), Meadows 4 (33), Wendle (25), Walls (2), Arozarena (26). SB_Lowe 2 (3). CS_Wendle (3). SF_Arozarena.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Soler); Tampa Bay 1 (Phillips). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 3 for 7.
GIDP_Gallagher, O’Hearn, Meadows.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Gutierrez, Mondesi, C.Santana); Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Lowe, Choi; Lowe, Walls, Choi).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, L, 2-4
|2
|2-3
|4
|6
|6
|2
|3
|70
|4.91
|Junis
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|46
|5.23
|Davis
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|6.61
|E.Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.20
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, W, 2-0
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|63
|3.29
|Wacha, H, 1
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|25
|4.59
|McHugh
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|4.02
Inherited runners-scored_Junis 1-0. HBP_Singer (Lowe), Davis (Zunino).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:38. A_5,519 (25,000).
