Tampa Bay 7, L.A. Angels 3

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 7 9 7 6 15 Arozarena lf 3 1 0 0 2 2 .265 Phillips lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .189 Brosseau 3b-1b 5 1 1 2 0 3 .183 Meadows dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .206 Díaz 1b 4 0 3 1 1 0 .258 1-Wendle pr-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .289 Margot rf 5 1 2 3 0 1 .276 Lowe 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .190 Mejía c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .291 Adames ss 4 2 2 1 0 1 .181 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .233

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 3 6 3 5 11 Fletcher ss-2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .259 Ohtani dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .272 Trout cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .410 Rendon 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .276 b-Schebler ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .148 Walsh rf-1b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .348 Upton lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .225 Pujols 1b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .195 Rojas 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .171 a-J.Iglesias ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Suzuki c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .233

Tampa Bay 004 100 002_7 9 0 Los Angeles 000 003 000_3 6 0

a-flied out for Rojas in the 7th. b- for Rendon in the 8th.

1-ran for Díaz in the 9th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Adames (4), Ohtani (7), Suzuki (2). HR_Adames (3), off Quintana; Margot (3), off R.Iglesias; Ohtani (9), off Glasnow; Rendon (3), off Glasnow. RBIs_Brosseau 2 (8), Díaz (8), Margot 3 (16), Adames (8), Ohtani 2 (22), Rendon (11). SB_Upton (1). CS_Ohtani (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Lowe 3, Brosseau); Los Angeles 2 (Rojas, Trout). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 10; Los Angeles 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Margot. GIDP_Upton, Pujols.

DP_Tampa Bay 3 (Adames, Lowe, Díaz; Arozarena, Lowe, Arozarena; Adames, Lowe, Brosseau).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow, W, 4-1 6 4 3 3 4 8 99 2.06 Springs, H, 4 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 19 3.55 Thompson, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.70 Castillo 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.14

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana, L, 0-3 3 2-3 6 5 5 1 9 73 10.59 Hoyt 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 21 0.00 Sandoval 2 1 0 0 2 4 39 0.00 Guerra 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 21 3.86 R.Iglesias 1 2 2 2 0 0 18 7.20

Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 1-0, Sandoval 2-0, Guerra 1-0. WP_Quintana.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:31. A_10,641 (45,517).

