Sports News

Tampa Bay 7, L.A. Angels 3

By The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 1:26 am
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 7 9 7 6 15
Arozarena lf 3 1 0 0 2 2 .265
Phillips lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .189
Brosseau 3b-1b 5 1 1 2 0 3 .183
Meadows dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .206
Díaz 1b 4 0 3 1 1 0 .258
1-Wendle pr-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .289
Margot rf 5 1 2 3 0 1 .276
Lowe 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .190
Mejía c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .291
Adames ss 4 2 2 1 0 1 .181
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .233
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 3 6 3 5 11
Fletcher ss-2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .259
Ohtani dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .272
Trout cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .410
Rendon 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .276
b-Schebler ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .148
Walsh rf-1b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .348
Upton lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .225
Pujols 1b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .195
Rojas 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .171
a-J.Iglesias ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Suzuki c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .233
Tampa Bay 004 100 002_7 9 0
Los Angeles 000 003 000_3 6 0

a-flied out for Rojas in the 7th. b- for Rendon in the 8th.

1-ran for Díaz in the 9th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Adames (4), Ohtani (7), Suzuki (2). HR_Adames (3), off Quintana; Margot (3), off R.Iglesias; Ohtani (9), off Glasnow; Rendon (3), off Glasnow. RBIs_Brosseau 2 (8), Díaz (8), Margot 3 (16), Adames (8), Ohtani 2 (22), Rendon (11). SB_Upton (1). CS_Ohtani (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Lowe 3, Brosseau); Los Angeles 2 (Rojas, Trout). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 10; Los Angeles 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Margot. GIDP_Upton, Pujols.

DP_Tampa Bay 3 (Adames, Lowe, Díaz; Arozarena, Lowe, Arozarena; Adames, Lowe, Brosseau).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow, W, 4-1 6 4 3 3 4 8 99 2.06
Springs, H, 4 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 19 3.55
Thompson, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.70
Castillo 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.14
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quintana, L, 0-3 3 2-3 6 5 5 1 9 73 10.59
Hoyt 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 21 0.00
Sandoval 2 1 0 0 2 4 39 0.00
Guerra 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 21 3.86
R.Iglesias 1 2 2 2 0 0 18 7.20

Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 1-0, Sandoval 2-0, Guerra 1-0. WP_Quintana.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:31. A_10,641 (45,517).

Sports News

