Tampa Bay 7, L.A. Angels 3

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|6
|15
|
|Arozarena lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.265
|Phillips lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Brosseau 3b-1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.183
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.206
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|1-Wendle pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Margot rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.276
|Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.190
|Mejía c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Adames ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.181
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.233
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|5
|11
|
|Fletcher ss-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.272
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.410
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|b-Schebler ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Walsh rf-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.348
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.225
|Pujols 1b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Rojas 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|a-J.Iglesias ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Tampa Bay
|004
|100
|002_7
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|003
|000_3
|6
|0
a-flied out for Rojas in the 7th. b- for Rendon in the 8th.
1-ran for Díaz in the 9th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Adames (4), Ohtani (7), Suzuki (2). HR_Adames (3), off Quintana; Margot (3), off R.Iglesias; Ohtani (9), off Glasnow; Rendon (3), off Glasnow. RBIs_Brosseau 2 (8), Díaz (8), Margot 3 (16), Adames (8), Ohtani 2 (22), Rendon (11). SB_Upton (1). CS_Ohtani (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Lowe 3, Brosseau); Los Angeles 2 (Rojas, Trout). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 10; Los Angeles 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Margot. GIDP_Upton, Pujols.
DP_Tampa Bay 3 (Adames, Lowe, Díaz; Arozarena, Lowe, Arozarena; Adames, Lowe, Brosseau).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, W, 4-1
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|4
|8
|99
|2.06
|Springs, H, 4
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.55
|Thompson, H, 4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.70
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.14
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, L, 0-3
|3
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|9
|73
|10.59
|Hoyt
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|21
|0.00
|Sandoval
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|39
|0.00
|Guerra
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|3.86
|R.Iglesias
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|7.20
Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 1-0, Sandoval 2-0, Guerra 1-0. WP_Quintana.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_3:31. A_10,641 (45,517).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments