Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 7

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|9
|10
|8
|3
|11
|
|Arozarena lf
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.268
|Margot rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Mejía dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Díaz 1b-3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.197
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.211
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.163
|a-Choi ph-1b
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.600
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|7
|3
|7
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.305
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Mancini dh
|5
|2
|4
|5
|0
|1
|.273
|Severino c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Franco 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Valaika 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|b-Wilkerson ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|McKenna rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|c-Stewart ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Tampa Bay
|000
|030
|330_9
|10
|1
|Baltimore
|140
|010
|001_7
|11
|0
a-singled for Brosseau in the 7th. b-struck out for Valaika in the 8th. c-walked for McKenna in the 9th.
E_Adames (4). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Kiermaier (4), Arozarena (7), Mancini (10). 3B_Hays (2). HR_Brosseau (4), off Means; Arozarena (5), off Means; Arozarena (6), off Plutko; Mancini 2 (9), off Yarbrough; Galvis (5), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Brosseau 2 (11), Arozarena 4 (20), Choi 2 (5), Mancini 5 (38), Galvis (14), Severino (5). CS_Mountcastle (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Díaz, Margot); Baltimore 3 (Severino 2, Franco). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 5; Baltimore 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Valaika.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough
|6
|
|7
|6
|3
|2
|2
|84
|4.24
|Thompson, W, 3-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|2.25
|Castillo, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.31
|Fairbanks, S, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|28
|2.70
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means
|6
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|6
|93
|1.70
|Plutko, BS, 0-3
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|3.57
|Scott
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.12
|Fry, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|31
|2.81
|Sulser
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Plutko 1-1, Scott 1-0, Sulser 1-0. HBP_Plutko (Mejía). WP_Scott, Fry, Sulser.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:12. A_6,581 (45,971).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments