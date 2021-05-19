Trending:
Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 7

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 10:32 pm
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 9 10 8 3 11
Arozarena lf 5 2 3 4 0 1 .268
Margot rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .236
Mejía dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Díaz 1b-3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Lowe 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .196
Adames ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .197
Zunino c 3 1 0 0 1 3 .211
Kiermaier cf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .236
Brosseau 3b 2 1 1 2 0 1 .163
a-Choi ph-1b 2 2 2 2 0 0 .600
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 7 11 7 3 7
Mullins cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .305
Hays lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .257
Mancini dh 5 2 4 5 0 1 .273
Severino c 5 0 2 1 0 1 .248
Franco 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Galvis ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .264
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .220
Valaika 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .179
b-Wilkerson ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .400
McKenna rf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .185
c-Stewart ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .216
Tampa Bay 000 030 330_9 10 1
Baltimore 140 010 001_7 11 0

a-singled for Brosseau in the 7th. b-struck out for Valaika in the 8th. c-walked for McKenna in the 9th.

E_Adames (4). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Kiermaier (4), Arozarena (7), Mancini (10). 3B_Hays (2). HR_Brosseau (4), off Means; Arozarena (5), off Means; Arozarena (6), off Plutko; Mancini 2 (9), off Yarbrough; Galvis (5), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Brosseau 2 (11), Arozarena 4 (20), Choi 2 (5), Mancini 5 (38), Galvis (14), Severino (5). CS_Mountcastle (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Díaz, Margot); Baltimore 3 (Severino 2, Franco). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 5; Baltimore 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Valaika.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yarbrough 6 7 6 3 2 2 84 4.24
Thompson, W, 3-2 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 2.25
Castillo, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.31
Fairbanks, S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 1 0 28 2.70
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means 6 1-3 6 4 4 1 6 93 1.70
Plutko, BS, 0-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 10 3.57
Scott 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.12
Fry, L, 0-1 2-3 2 3 3 2 2 31 2.81
Sulser 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Plutko 1-1, Scott 1-0, Sulser 1-0. HBP_Plutko (Mejía). WP_Scott, Fry, Sulser.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:12. A_6,581 (45,971).

