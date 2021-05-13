Trending:
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 1

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 10:31 pm
New York Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 5 0 Totals 34 9 10 9
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 3 2 1 3
Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 Meadows dh 5 1 3 4
Judge rf 3 0 1 0 Margot rf 5 1 1 0
Wade rf 0 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 1 1 0
Urshela ss 4 1 1 0 Díaz 1b 3 0 2 2
Sánchez c 3 0 2 0 Padlo pr-1b 0 0 0 0
Ford 1b 3 0 0 0 Wendle ss 3 1 0 0
Frazier lf 3 0 0 0 Smith c 3 2 1 0
Andújar 3b 4 0 0 0 Phillips cf 4 0 1 0
Gardner cf 2 0 0 0 Brosseau 3b 4 1 0 0
New York 000 000 001 1
Tampa Bay 202 003 02x 9

E_Sánchez (4). DP_New York 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_New York 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Judge (5), Sánchez (2), Lowe (5), Díaz (4), Meadows 2 (10). HR_Meadows (8), Arozarena (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Taillon L,1-3 4 2-3 6 4 4 2 9
King 2 1-3 2 3 3 2 6
Wilson 1 2 2 1 1 1
Tampa Bay
Hill W,2-1 6 2-3 3 0 0 3 9
Head 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Strickland 1 2 1 1 1 0

HBP_Hill (Judge). WP_Taillon.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:05. A_6,229 (25,000).

