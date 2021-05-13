Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 1

|New York
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|0
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|9
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena lf
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Meadows dh
|5
|1
|3
|4
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Margot rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Wade rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Urshela ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Padlo pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ford 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Frazier lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Andújar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gardner cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|Tampa Bay
|202
|003
|02x
|—
|9
E_Sánchez (4). DP_New York 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_New York 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Judge (5), Sánchez (2), Lowe (5), Díaz (4), Meadows 2 (10). HR_Meadows (8), Arozarena (4).
|New York
|Taillon L,1-3
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|9
|King
|2
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Wilson
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Hill W,2-1
|6
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|9
|Head
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strickland
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
HBP_Hill (Judge). WP_Taillon.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:05. A_6,229 (25,000).
