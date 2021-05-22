On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tasca beats rain to take top NHRA Funny Car spot at Baytown

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 8:07 pm
< a min read
      

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — Funny Car points leader Bob Tasca III powered to the top spot right before the rain came, taking the No. 1 qualifying position Saturday in the Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals at Houston Raceway Park.

Tasca had a 3.908-second run at 331.53 mph in a Ford Mustang, making one of the final runs during the second qualifying session before rain wiped out the rest of qualifying.

“We knew we were going to have an advantage going into that last session because we saw the radar,” Tasca said. “To get an opportunity to put this car on the pole, it’s always better starting No. 1 than No. 16. We lost our mojo a little bit in Charlotte, but it’s great to come out here, run 331 (mph) and qualify No. 1, and we’ll see what we can do Sunday.”

Steve Torrence took the top spot in Top Fuel and Dallas Glenn was the fastest in Pro Stock at the fifth event of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

        Insight by Axonius: Experts from FEMA, CBP and CISA will explore possible strategies for dealing with cyber assets in this free webinar.

Points leader Torrence had a 3.727 at 326.48. Coming off his first career win in just his fourth career start, rookie Glenn ran a 6.549 at 210.01 in a Chevrolet Camaro.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds