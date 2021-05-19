On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tatis, Hosmer clear COVID-19 protocols, return to Padres

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 3:43 pm
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and first baseman Eric Hosmer of the San Diego Padres were activated from the injured list after passing COVID-19 protocols prior to Wednesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies.

Tatis tested positive prior to a game at Colorado on May 11 and Hosmer was pulled from that game due to contract tracing protocols. Right fielder Wil Myers also was pulled from that game after a positive test came back. Manager Jayce Tingler said he hopes Myers will be back this weekend.

Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo were also placed into contact tracing that night. They were activated on Monday.

The Padres went 7-1 without Tatis, Hosmer and Myers, including a weekend sweep of the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals.

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

To make room for Tatis and Hosmer, the Padres optioned INF/OF Tucupita Marcano to Triple-A El Paso, and returned OF John Andreoli to El Paso.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fish and Wildlife release manatee back into the wild after completion of research