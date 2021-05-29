Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tauchman robs Pujols of winning HR, Giants top Dodgers in 10

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ
May 29, 2021 2:20 am
1 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giants left fielder Mike Tauchman reached over the wall to rob Albert Pujols of a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and San Francisco broke through in the 10th to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 in a thriller Friday night.

Dodgers pinch-hitter Austin Barnes hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth to make it 5-all.

Pujols was up next and the recently signed slugger nearly won it. He lingered near the batter’s box when he connected and many of the Dodgers jumped the dugout rail in anticipation of a celebration, but Tauchman was equal to the challenge.

Tauchman angled back to the fence, jumped and made a backhanded grab. He fell to the ground after knocking into the wall, raised his arm to show the ball and hobbled a bit on his way back to the dugout.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Giants got Tauchman in late April in a trade with the New York Yankees, who liked his defensive ability yet had no room for him in an overcrowded outfield.

LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a go-ahead single in 10th off Kenley Jansen (0-2). Evan Longoria added a two-run double.

Tyler Rogers (1-0) got the win despite giving up Barnes’ homer. Jarlin Garcia got his first save since he was a Marlins minor leaguer in 2011.

Buster Posey hit a three-run homer in the eighth that gave the Giants a 5-2 lead.

Three times the Giants had a lead and three times the Dodger tied it. In the end, the Giants wound up with their first win over their NL West rivals in five tries this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor