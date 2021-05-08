On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tennessee’s top tackler transferring to rival Alabama

By The Associated Press
May 8, 2021 1:47 pm
< a min read
      

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Tennessee’s leading tackler Henry To’o To’o is heading to rival Alabama.

The junior linebacker announced Saturday on social media that he was transferring to the defending national champions. To’o To’o would likely be a candidate to replace starting inside linebacker Dylan Moses.

A new NCAA policy allows players to transfer once and be eligible to play immediately. However, the Southeastern Conference currently requires intraconference transfers to sit out a season.

To’o To’o had 148 tackles over his first two seasons with the Volunteers, leading the team with 76 tackles and 10 stops for a loss as a sophomore.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

To’o To’o was a Top 50 recruit and the third-rated outside linebacker in 2019, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Understanding Your Social Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Tennessee Veteran receives first-of-its-kind prosthetic leg