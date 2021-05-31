Trending:
Tennis stars, others lend support to Naomi Osaka

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 7:44 pm
1 min read
      

Reaction to the decision of tennis star Naomi Osaka to withdraw from the French Open on Monday, citing anxiety:

___

“I feel for Naomi. Not everyone is the same. I’m thick. Other people are thin. Everyone is different and everyone handles things differently. You just have to let her handle it the way she wants to and the best way she thinks she can. That’s the only thing I can say: I think she is doing the best she can.” — Serena Williams.

___

“I am so sad about Naomi Osaka. I truly hope she will be ok. As athletes we are taught to take care of our body, and perhaps the mental & emotional aspect gets short shrift. This is about more than doing or not doing a press conference. Good luck Naomi- we are all pulling for you!” — Martina Navratilova.

___

“It’s incredibly brave that Naomi Osaka has revealed her truth about her struggle with depression. Right now, the important thing is that we give her the space and time she needs. We wish her well. — Billie Jean King.

___

“You shouldnt ever have to make a decison like this-but so damn impressive taking the high road when the powers that be dont protect their own. major respect.” — Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

___

“Love, respect, and positive energy your way.” — Cavaliers forward Kevin Love.

___

“It’s so sad that we are in a time that when a young person tells you they need help or a break, people respond with anger and a lack of support! I stand with you … Your mental health is just as important as your physical health.” — Former WNBA star Lisa Leslie.

___

