Texas 10, Seattle 2

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|2
|10
|2
|
|Totals
|37
|10
|14
|9
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|3
|3
|0
|
|Haniger dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Solak 2b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|
|Lewis cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|García cf
|4
|1
|3
|5
|
|Moore 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marmolejos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ev.White 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Culberson 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Trammell lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Haggerty ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|Texas
|001
|062
|01x
|—
|10
E_Seager (6), Moore (3), Crawford (3). DP_Seattle 3, Texas 1. LOB_Seattle 12, Texas 5. 2B_Calhoun (2), Solak (5), Kiner-Falefa (5). HR_Culberson (3), García (9).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sheffield L,2-3
|5
|
|10
|7
|5
|0
|5
|Mills
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Chargois
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Montero
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dunning W,2-2
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|3
|10
|Hearn
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|de Geus
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Montero.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:03. A_30,632 (40,300).
