Texas 10, Seattle 2

By The Associated Press
May 9, 2021 8:03 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 2 10 2 Totals 37 10 14 9
Crawford ss 5 1 2 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 3 3 0
Haniger dh 5 0 2 1 Solak 2b 4 2 1 3
Lewis cf 5 0 2 0 Lowe 1b 4 1 2 0
Seager 3b 4 0 1 1 García cf 4 1 3 5
Moore 2b 4 0 1 0 Gallo rf 4 0 1 0
Marmolejos rf 3 0 0 0 Davis dh 4 0 0 0
Murphy c 3 0 1 0 Calhoun lf 4 0 1 0
Ev.White 1b 3 1 1 0 Culberson 3b 4 2 2 1
Trammell lf 2 0 0 0 Trevino c 4 1 1 0
Haggerty ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Seattle 000 020 000 2
Texas 001 062 01x 10

E_Seager (6), Moore (3), Crawford (3). DP_Seattle 3, Texas 1. LOB_Seattle 12, Texas 5. 2B_Calhoun (2), Solak (5), Kiner-Falefa (5). HR_Culberson (3), García (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Sheffield L,2-3 5 10 7 5 0 5
Mills 2-3 3 2 2 2 0
Chargois 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Montero 1 1 1 1 0 1
Texas
Dunning W,2-2 5 6 2 2 3 10
Hearn 2 2 0 0 1 1
de Geus 2 2 0 0 1 1

WP_Montero.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:03. A_30,632 (40,300).

