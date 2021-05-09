Trending:
Texas 10, Seattle 2

By The Associated Press
May 9, 2021 8:02 pm
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 2 10 2 5 12
Crawford ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .270
Haniger dh 5 0 2 1 0 3 .258
Lewis cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .258
Seager 3b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .242
Moore 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .156
Marmolejos rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .148
Murphy c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .143
Ev.White 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .157
Trammell lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .157
a-Haggerty ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 10 14 9 2 8
Kiner-Falefa ss 5 3 3 0 0 0 .290
Solak 2b 4 2 1 3 1 0 .277
Lowe 1b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .287
García cf 4 1 3 5 0 0 .297
Gallo rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .229
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Calhoun lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .329
Culberson 3b 4 2 2 1 0 2 .310
Trevino c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250
Seattle 000 020 000_2 10 3
Texas 001 062 01x_10 14 0

a-lined out for Trammell in the 6th.

E_Seager (6), Moore (3), Crawford (3). LOB_Seattle 12, Texas 5. 2B_Calhoun (2), Solak (5), Kiner-Falefa (5). HR_Culberson (3), off Sheffield; García (9), off Sheffield. RBIs_Haniger (25), Seager (24), García 5 (26), Culberson (10), Solak 3 (19). CS_Solak (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 6 (Murphy, Marmolejos, Haniger, Crawford); Texas 3 (Culberson, Gallo). RISP_Seattle 2 for 9; Texas 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa, Solak. GIDP_Moore, Kiner-Falefa, Davis, García.

DP_Seattle 3 (Seager, Moore, Ev.White; Crawford, Moore, Ev.White; Ev.White, Crawford, Ev.White); Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Solak, Lowe).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sheffield, L, 2-3 5 10 7 5 0 5 78 4.91
Mills 2-3 3 2 2 2 0 23 9.82
Chargois 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 0.00
Montero 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 4.20
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dunning, W, 2-2 5 6 2 2 3 10 89 3.78
Hearn 2 2 0 0 1 1 31 4.67
de Geus 2 2 0 0 1 1 30 5.06

Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 2-0. WP_Montero.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:03. A_30,632 (40,300).

