Texas 10, Seattle 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|10
|2
|5
|12
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Haniger dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.258
|Lewis cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Moore 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.156
|Marmolejos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.148
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|Ev.White 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.157
|Trammell lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.157
|a-Haggerty ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|10
|14
|9
|2
|8
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Solak 2b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.277
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|García cf
|4
|1
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.297
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Culberson 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.310
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Seattle
|000
|020
|000_2
|10
|3
|Texas
|001
|062
|01x_10
|14
|0
a-lined out for Trammell in the 6th.
E_Seager (6), Moore (3), Crawford (3). LOB_Seattle 12, Texas 5. 2B_Calhoun (2), Solak (5), Kiner-Falefa (5). HR_Culberson (3), off Sheffield; García (9), off Sheffield. RBIs_Haniger (25), Seager (24), García 5 (26), Culberson (10), Solak 3 (19). CS_Solak (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 6 (Murphy, Marmolejos, Haniger, Crawford); Texas 3 (Culberson, Gallo). RISP_Seattle 2 for 9; Texas 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa, Solak. GIDP_Moore, Kiner-Falefa, Davis, García.
DP_Seattle 3 (Seager, Moore, Ev.White; Crawford, Moore, Ev.White; Ev.White, Crawford, Ev.White); Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Solak, Lowe).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sheffield, L, 2-3
|5
|
|10
|7
|5
|0
|5
|78
|4.91
|Mills
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|23
|9.82
|Chargois
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
|Montero
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|4.20
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning, W, 2-2
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|3
|10
|89
|3.78
|Hearn
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|4.67
|de Geus
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|5.06
Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 2-0. WP_Montero.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:03. A_30,632 (40,300).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments