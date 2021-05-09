Texas 10, Seattle 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 2 10 2 5 12 Crawford ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .270 Haniger dh 5 0 2 1 0 3 .258 Lewis cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .258 Seager 3b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .242 Moore 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .156 Marmolejos rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .148 Murphy c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .143 Ev.White 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .157 Trammell lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .157 a-Haggerty ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .194

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 10 14 9 2 8 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 3 3 0 0 0 .290 Solak 2b 4 2 1 3 1 0 .277 Lowe 1b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .287 García cf 4 1 3 5 0 0 .297 Gallo rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .229 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Calhoun lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .329 Culberson 3b 4 2 2 1 0 2 .310 Trevino c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250

Seattle 000 020 000_2 10 3 Texas 001 062 01x_10 14 0

a-lined out for Trammell in the 6th.

E_Seager (6), Moore (3), Crawford (3). LOB_Seattle 12, Texas 5. 2B_Calhoun (2), Solak (5), Kiner-Falefa (5). HR_Culberson (3), off Sheffield; García (9), off Sheffield. RBIs_Haniger (25), Seager (24), García 5 (26), Culberson (10), Solak 3 (19). CS_Solak (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 6 (Murphy, Marmolejos, Haniger, Crawford); Texas 3 (Culberson, Gallo). RISP_Seattle 2 for 9; Texas 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa, Solak. GIDP_Moore, Kiner-Falefa, Davis, García.

DP_Seattle 3 (Seager, Moore, Ev.White; Crawford, Moore, Ev.White; Ev.White, Crawford, Ev.White); Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Solak, Lowe).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sheffield, L, 2-3 5 10 7 5 0 5 78 4.91 Mills 2-3 3 2 2 2 0 23 9.82 Chargois 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 0.00 Montero 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 4.20

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dunning, W, 2-2 5 6 2 2 3 10 89 3.78 Hearn 2 2 0 0 1 1 31 4.67 de Geus 2 2 0 0 1 1 30 5.06

Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 2-0. WP_Montero.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:03. A_30,632 (40,300).

