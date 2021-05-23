Texas 3, Houston 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|2
|7
|1
|3
|7
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Brantley dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.319
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|McCormick lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|b-Alvarez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Jones lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Maldonado c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.159
|a-Castro ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|8
|9
|
|Calhoun dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.263
|Solak 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.258
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.253
|García cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Gallo rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.209
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Dahl lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Holt 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Heim c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.186
|c-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Trevino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Houston
|000
|000
|020
|0_2
|7
|0
|Texas
|000
|010
|100
|1_3
|6
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Maldonado in the 8th. b-struck out for Straw in the 9th. c-grounded out for Heim in the 9th.
E_Holt (3). LOB_Houston 9, Texas 10. 2B_Solak (8). RBIs_Brantley (15), Lowe (28), Solak (22), García (38). SB_Tucker (4). CS_Calhoun (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Straw, Tucker, Brantley); Texas 5 (Kiner-Falefa, García, Heim). RISP_Houston 2 for 9; Texas 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Brantley, Lowe. LIDP_García.
DP_Houston 2 (Maldonado, Correa, Maldonado; Altuve).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier
|4
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|5
|94
|3.14
|Raley
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|6.52
|Abreu
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|4.38
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.60
|Pressly, L, 2-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.31
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|107
|4.53
|Sborz, H, 2
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|3.98
|Martin, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.63
|Kennedy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.86
|King, W, 5-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Raley 3-1, Martin 3-2. IBB_off Martin (Gurriel). WP_Martin.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:39. A_36,444 (40,300).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments