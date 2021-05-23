Texas 3, Houston 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 2 7 1 3 7 Altuve 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .307 Correa ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Bregman 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .314 Brantley dh 5 0 1 1 0 0 .305 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .319 Tucker rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .229 McCormick lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Straw cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .232 b-Alvarez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .318 Jones lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Maldonado c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .159 a-Castro ph-c 2 1 1 0 0 1 .271

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 3 8 9 Calhoun dh 3 1 1 0 2 1 .263 Solak 2b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .258 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .253 García cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .291 Gallo rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .209 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .290 Dahl lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Holt 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .235 Heim c 1 0 0 0 2 1 .186 c-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .172 Trevino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .259

Houston 000 000 020 0_2 7 0 Texas 000 010 100 1_3 6 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Maldonado in the 8th. b-struck out for Straw in the 9th. c-grounded out for Heim in the 9th.

E_Holt (3). LOB_Houston 9, Texas 10. 2B_Solak (8). RBIs_Brantley (15), Lowe (28), Solak (22), García (38). SB_Tucker (4). CS_Calhoun (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Straw, Tucker, Brantley); Texas 5 (Kiner-Falefa, García, Heim). RISP_Houston 2 for 9; Texas 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Brantley, Lowe. LIDP_García.

DP_Houston 2 (Maldonado, Correa, Maldonado; Altuve).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Javier 4 2-3 1 1 1 6 5 94 3.14 Raley 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 3 25 6.52 Abreu 1 2 1 1 0 1 13 4.38 Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 3.60 Pressly, L, 2-1 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 0 14 1.31

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz 7 3 0 0 2 2 107 4.53 Sborz, H, 2 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 20 3.98 Martin, BS, 0-1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 2.63 Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.86 King, W, 5-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Raley 3-1, Martin 3-2. IBB_off Martin (Gurriel). WP_Martin.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:39. A_36,444 (40,300).

