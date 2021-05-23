Texas 3, Houston 2

Houston Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 2 7 1 Totals 32 3 6 3 Altuve 2b 5 1 2 0 Calhoun dh 3 1 1 0 Correa ss 5 0 0 0 Solak 2b 5 1 1 1 Bregman 3b 5 0 1 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 1 Brantley dh 5 0 1 1 García cf 5 0 1 1 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 Gallo rf 2 0 1 0 Tucker rf 3 0 1 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 McCormick lf-cf 4 0 0 0 Dahl lf 4 0 0 0 Straw cf 3 0 1 0 Holt 3b 3 1 0 0 Alvarez ph 1 0 0 0 Heim c 1 0 0 0 Jones lf 0 0 0 0 Davis ph 1 0 0 0 Maldonado c 1 0 0 0 Trevino c 0 0 0 0 Castro ph-c 2 1 1 0

Houston 000 000 020 0 — 2 Texas 000 010 100 1 — 3

E_Holt (3). DP_Houston 2, Texas 0. LOB_Houston 9, Texas 10. 2B_Solak (8). SB_Tucker (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Javier 4 2-3 1 1 1 6 5 Raley 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 3 Abreu 1 2 1 1 0 1 Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 0 Pressly L,2-1 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 0

Texas Foltynewicz 7 3 0 0 2 2 Sborz H,2 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 Martin BS,0-1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 2 King W,5-3 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Martin.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:39. A_36,444 (40,300).

