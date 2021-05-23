Texas 3, Houston 2

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|2
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Calhoun dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solak 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Brantley dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|García cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCormick lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dahl lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Holt 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heim c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|000
|000
|020
|0
|—
|2
|Texas
|000
|010
|100
|1
|—
|3
E_Holt (3). DP_Houston 2, Texas 0. LOB_Houston 9, Texas 10. 2B_Solak (8). SB_Tucker (4).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Javier
|4
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|5
|Raley
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Abreu
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pressly L,2-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foltynewicz
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Sborz H,2
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Martin BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kennedy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|King W,5-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Martin.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:39. A_36,444 (40,300).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments