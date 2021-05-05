On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Texas 3, Minnesota 1

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 11:35 pm
< a min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 7 2 4 4
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .264
Solak 2b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .286
Lowe 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .283
García lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .259
Gallo rf 3 0 0 1 1 0 .225
Ibáñez dh 3 0 1 1 0 0 .500
Culberson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .300
Trevino c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247
White cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .127
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 1 8 1 2 15
Buxton cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .379
Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267
Cruz dh 4 0 2 0 0 2 .313
Garlick lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .273
Garver c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .208
Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .208
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .197
Sanó 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .125
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242
Texas 000 102 000_3 7 0
Minnesota 010 000 000_1 8 0

LOB_Texas 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Buxton (10), Garlick 2 (5). HR_García (7), off Thorpe; Garver (6), off Yang. RBIs_Gallo (12), Ibáñez (1), Garver (13). SB_White (2). SF_Ibáñez.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Culberson 2); Minnesota 5 (Donaldson 2, Sanó, Kepler). RISP_Texas 1 for 7; Minnesota 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Gallo, Simmons, Buxton. GIDP_Solak, Trevino, Garver.

DP_Texas 1 (Solak, Lowe); Minnesota 2 (Simmons, Polanco, Sanó; Donaldson, Polanco, Sanó).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yang 3 1-3 4 1 1 1 8 66 2.25
King, W, 3-1 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 35 1.12
Martin, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.15
Rodríguez, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.35
Kennedy, S, 9-9 1 0 0 0 1 3 17 1.93
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thorpe, L, 0-1 5 5 3 3 1 2 80 4.50
Stashak 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 6.52
Colomé 2 1 0 0 2 2 32 6.17
Alcala 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 2.92

Inherited runners-scored_King 3-0, Stashak 2-2. WP_Thorpe, Stashak.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:04. A_7,853 (38,544).

