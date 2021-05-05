Texas 3, Minnesota 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|2
|4
|4
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Solak 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|García lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.225
|Ibáñez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Culberson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|White cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.127
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|2
|15
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.379
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Garlick lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Garver c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.208
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.208
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.197
|Sanó 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.125
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Texas
|000
|102
|000_3
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|000_1
|8
|0
LOB_Texas 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Buxton (10), Garlick 2 (5). HR_García (7), off Thorpe; Garver (6), off Yang. RBIs_Gallo (12), Ibáñez (1), Garver (13). SB_White (2). SF_Ibáñez.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Culberson 2); Minnesota 5 (Donaldson 2, Sanó, Kepler). RISP_Texas 1 for 7; Minnesota 0 for 9.
Runners moved up_Gallo, Simmons, Buxton. GIDP_Solak, Trevino, Garver.
DP_Texas 1 (Solak, Lowe); Minnesota 2 (Simmons, Polanco, Sanó; Donaldson, Polanco, Sanó).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yang
|3
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|66
|2.25
|King, W, 3-1
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|35
|1.12
|Martin, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.15
|Rodríguez, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.35
|Kennedy, S, 9-9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|17
|1.93
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thorpe, L, 0-1
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|80
|4.50
|Stashak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|6.52
|Colomé
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|32
|6.17
|Alcala
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|2.92
Inherited runners-scored_King 3-0, Stashak 2-2. WP_Thorpe, Stashak.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:04. A_7,853 (38,544).
