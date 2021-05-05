Texas 3, Minnesota 1

|Texas
|Minnesota
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Solak 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|García lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Garlick lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Garver c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ibáñez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Culberson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sanó 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|White cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Texas
|000
|102
|000
|—
|3
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
DP_Texas 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_Texas 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Buxton (10), Garlick 2 (5). HR_García (7), Garver (6). SB_White (2). SF_Ibáñez (1).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yang
|3
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|King W,3-1
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Martin H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez H,5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kennedy S,9-9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thorpe L,0-1
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Stashak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Colomé
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Alcala
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Thorpe pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
WP_Thorpe, Stashak.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:04. A_7,853 (38,544).
