Texas 3, Minnesota 1

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 11:37 pm
Texas Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 7 2 Totals 34 1 8 1
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 Buxton cf 4 0 1 0
Solak 2b 3 2 1 0 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0
Lowe 1b 4 1 2 0 Cruz dh 4 0 2 0
García lf 3 0 1 0 Garlick lf 4 0 2 0
Gallo rf 3 0 0 1 Garver c 3 1 1 1
Ibáñez dh 3 0 1 1 Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0
Culberson 3b 4 0 1 0 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0
Trevino c 4 0 1 0 Sanó 1b 3 0 1 0
White cf 4 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0
Texas 000 102 000 3
Minnesota 010 000 000 1

DP_Texas 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_Texas 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Buxton (10), Garlick 2 (5). HR_García (7), Garver (6). SB_White (2). SF_Ibáñez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Yang 3 1-3 4 1 1 1 8
King W,3-1 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 3
Martin H,1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Rodríguez H,5 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kennedy S,9-9 1 0 0 0 1 3
Minnesota
Thorpe L,0-1 5 5 3 3 1 2
Stashak 1 0 0 0 1 0
Colomé 2 1 0 0 2 2
Alcala 1 1 0 0 0 0

Thorpe pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

WP_Thorpe, Stashak.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:04. A_7,853 (38,544).

