Texas 4, Minnesota 3

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 4:58 pm
< a min read
      
Texas Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 8 4 Totals 38 3 8 3
Calhoun dh 4 0 2 1 Kepler rf 4 2 1 1
Solak 2b 5 0 0 0 Buxton cf 5 1 1 0
Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 Cave cf 0 0 0 0
Gallo rf 4 1 1 1 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0
García cf-lf 4 1 1 0 Astudillo 3b 5 0 3 2
Dahl lf 3 0 1 0 Garlick lf 4 0 1 0
Ibáñez ph 1 0 0 0 Donaldson ph 1 0 0 0
White cf 0 0 0 0 Sanó 1b 5 0 0 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 2 1 Gordon 2b 2 0 1 0
Culberson 3b 4 0 0 0 Polanco ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Heim c 4 2 1 1 Simmons ss 3 0 1 0
Rortvedt c 3 0 0 0
Garver ph-c 1 0 0 0
Texas 020 000 100 1 4
Minnesota 102 000 000 0 3

E_García (1). DP_Texas 0, Minnesota 2. LOB_Texas 6, Minnesota 10. 2B_García (2). HR_Gallo (4), Heim (2), Kepler (1). SB_Gordon 2 (2), Buxton (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Lyles 5 7 3 3 2 7
de Geus 2 1 0 0 1 3
Hearn W,1-1 2 0 0 0 1 1
Sborz S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Minnesota
Pineda 6 6 2 2 1 5
Robles BS,0-1 1 1 1 1 1 0
Rogers 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4
Duffey L,0-1 1 1-3 1 1 0 1 0
Thielbar 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Duffey.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:25. A_8,760 (38,544).

