Texas 4, Minnesota 3

Texas Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 4 8 4 Totals 38 3 8 3 Calhoun dh 4 0 2 1 Kepler rf 4 2 1 1 Solak 2b 5 0 0 0 Buxton cf 5 1 1 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 Cave cf 0 0 0 0 Gallo rf 4 1 1 1 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 García cf-lf 4 1 1 0 Astudillo 3b 5 0 3 2 Dahl lf 3 0 1 0 Garlick lf 4 0 1 0 Ibáñez ph 1 0 0 0 Donaldson ph 1 0 0 0 White cf 0 0 0 0 Sanó 1b 5 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 2 1 Gordon 2b 2 0 1 0 Culberson 3b 4 0 0 0 Polanco ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Heim c 4 2 1 1 Simmons ss 3 0 1 0 Rortvedt c 3 0 0 0 Garver ph-c 1 0 0 0

Texas 020 000 100 1 — 4 Minnesota 102 000 000 0 — 3

E_García (1). DP_Texas 0, Minnesota 2. LOB_Texas 6, Minnesota 10. 2B_García (2). HR_Gallo (4), Heim (2), Kepler (1). SB_Gordon 2 (2), Buxton (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Lyles 5 7 3 3 2 7 de Geus 2 1 0 0 1 3 Hearn W,1-1 2 0 0 0 1 1 Sborz S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Minnesota Pineda 6 6 2 2 1 5 Robles BS,0-1 1 1 1 1 1 0 Rogers 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4 Duffey L,0-1 1 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 Thielbar 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Duffey.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:25. A_8,760 (38,544).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.