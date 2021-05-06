Texas 4, Minnesota 3

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|38
|3
|8
|3
|
|Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Solak 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Buxton cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cave cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|García cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Astudillo 3b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|
|Dahl lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Garlick lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ibáñez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|White cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanó 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Gordon 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Culberson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heim c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rortvedt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garver ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Texas
|020
|000
|100
|1
|—
|4
|Minnesota
|102
|000
|000
|0
|—
|3
E_García (1). DP_Texas 0, Minnesota 2. LOB_Texas 6, Minnesota 10. 2B_García (2). HR_Gallo (4), Heim (2), Kepler (1). SB_Gordon 2 (2), Buxton (5).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lyles
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|2
|7
|de Geus
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Hearn W,1-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sborz S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pineda
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Robles BS,0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Rogers
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Duffey L,0-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Thielbar
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Duffey.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:25. A_8,760 (38,544).
