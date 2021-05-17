Trending:
Texas 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

By The Associated Press
May 17, 2021 11:06 pm
< a min read
      
New York Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 30 5 7 4
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 2 0 Calhoun lf 4 1 2 1
Voit 1b 4 1 2 1 Solak 2b 4 0 0 0
Judge rf 3 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 0 1 1 Gallo rf 2 0 0 0
Sánchez dh 4 0 0 0 García cf 4 2 2 1
Gardner cf 4 0 2 0 Dahl dh 4 1 1 0
Frazier lf 3 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 1
Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 Culberson 3b 2 0 0 0
Wade ss 3 0 0 0 Trevino c 3 0 1 1
New York 100 000 010 2
Texas 030 011 00x 5

E_Higashioka (1). DP_New York 1, Texas 2. LOB_New York 4, Texas 5. 2B_Calhoun (3), Dahl (7), Kiner-Falefa (8). 3B_Gardner (1). HR_Voit (1), García (11), Calhoun (5). SB_Kiner-Falefa (8), García (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cole L,5-2 5 7 5 5 2 7
Abreu 3 0 0 0 2 4
Texas
Lyles W,2-3 6 6 1 1 1 6
J.King 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Sborz 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Kennedy S,11-11 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cole pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

WP_Cole, Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:38. A_28,040 (40,300).

