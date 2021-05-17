Texas 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|4
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Calhoun lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gallo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|García cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Dahl dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Frazier lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Culberson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|New York
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
|Texas
|030
|011
|00x
|—
|5
E_Higashioka (1). DP_New York 1, Texas 2. LOB_New York 4, Texas 5. 2B_Calhoun (3), Dahl (7), Kiner-Falefa (8). 3B_Gardner (1). HR_Voit (1), García (11), Calhoun (5). SB_Kiner-Falefa (8), García (4).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole L,5-2
|5
|
|7
|5
|5
|2
|7
|Abreu
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lyles W,2-3
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|6
|J.King
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sborz
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kennedy S,11-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Cole pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
WP_Cole, Abreu.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:38. A_28,040 (40,300).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments