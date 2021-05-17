Texas 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|1
|7
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.261
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Sánchez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Frazier lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.151
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Wade ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|4
|4
|11
|
|Calhoun lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.264
|Gallo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.220
|García cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Dahl dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Culberson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|New York
|100
|000
|010_2
|7
|1
|Texas
|030
|011
|00x_5
|7
|0
E_Higashioka (1). LOB_New York 4, Texas 5. 2B_Calhoun (3), Dahl (7), Kiner-Falefa (8). 3B_Gardner (1). HR_Voit (1), off Sborz; García (11), off Cole; Calhoun (5), off Cole. RBIs_Urshela (20), Voit (3), García (28), Kiner-Falefa (18), Trevino (7), Calhoun (11). SB_Kiner-Falefa (8), García (4).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Frazier); Texas 3 (Gallo, Dahl, Trevino). RISP_New York 1 for 4; Texas 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa. GIDP_Higashioka, Sánchez, Gallo.
DP_New York 1 (Wade, Voit); Texas 2 (Culberson, Solak, Lowe; Kiner-Falefa, Lowe).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, L, 5-2
|5
|
|7
|5
|5
|2
|7
|89
|2.03
|Abreu
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|42
|1.80
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, W, 2-3
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|6
|85
|5.93
|J.King
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.69
|Sborz
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|3.57
|Kennedy, S, 11-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.12
Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 1-1. WP_Cole, Abreu.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:38. A_28,040 (40,300).
