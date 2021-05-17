Trending:
Texas 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

By The Associated Press
May 17, 2021 11:04 pm
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 7 2 1 7
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .277
Voit 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .261
Judge rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .291
Urshela 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .291
Sánchez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .185
Gardner cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .188
Frazier lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .151
Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Wade ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 5 7 4 4 11
Calhoun lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .287
Solak 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .264
Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .264
Gallo rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .220
García cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .296
Dahl dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .220
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .292
Culberson 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .273
Trevino c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .253
New York 100 000 010_2 7 1
Texas 030 011 00x_5 7 0

E_Higashioka (1). LOB_New York 4, Texas 5. 2B_Calhoun (3), Dahl (7), Kiner-Falefa (8). 3B_Gardner (1). HR_Voit (1), off Sborz; García (11), off Cole; Calhoun (5), off Cole. RBIs_Urshela (20), Voit (3), García (28), Kiner-Falefa (18), Trevino (7), Calhoun (11). SB_Kiner-Falefa (8), García (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Frazier); Texas 3 (Gallo, Dahl, Trevino). RISP_New York 1 for 4; Texas 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa. GIDP_Higashioka, Sánchez, Gallo.

DP_New York 1 (Wade, Voit); Texas 2 (Culberson, Solak, Lowe; Kiner-Falefa, Lowe).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, L, 5-2 5 7 5 5 2 7 89 2.03
Abreu 3 0 0 0 2 4 42 1.80
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles, W, 2-3 6 6 1 1 1 6 85 5.93
J.King 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 1.69
Sborz 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 10 3.57
Kennedy, S, 11-11 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.12

Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 1-1. WP_Cole, Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:38. A_28,040 (40,300).

