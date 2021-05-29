Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Texas advances to Big 12 semis with win over W. Virginia

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 1:15 am
< a min read
      

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Silas Ardoin’s double down the right field line scored two runs and top-seeded Texas held on to beat No. 8-seed West Virginia 3-2 to stave off elimination in the Big 12 Conference Tournament on Friday.

The Longhorns advance to the semifinals to face fourth-seeded Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Texas (42-14) drew 10 walks, struck out 14 times and managed just three hits against the Mountaineers. Ardoin’s hit was his for his first of the tournament and occurred with runners at second and third base.

Earlier, in the top of the fifth with the count 1-2 and two outs, lefty batter Matt McCormick drove a breaking ball for a base hit down the left field line to score runners at second and third to put West Virginia ahead 2-1.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

McCormick finished 2-for-4 in the season-ending contest for the Mountaineers

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor