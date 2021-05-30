On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Texas women win NCAA rowing championship

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 5:08 pm
< a min read
      

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — The Texas women took first with a time of 6:17.387 in the varsity eights grand final, and the Longhorns won their first national title in the NCAA rowing championship on Sunday.

Texas, Stanford and Washington finished in a three-way tie with 126 points in the overall standings, with the tie broken by the varsity eights results. Stanford’s varsity eight came in second at 6:18.891 and Washington was third at 6:21.715. Michigan, Rutgers and Virginia rounded out the finishers in the final heat.

Due to inclement weather, the awards ceremony was cancelled. Texas was the runner-up in 2019.

Washington won the grand final for the varsity fours with a time of 7:02.12. Stanford finished second and Texas third.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor