The Latest: Georgia Tech to allow full capacity for football

By The Associated Press
May 12, 2021 11:36 am
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Georgia Tech will allow full capacity at 55,000-seat Bobby Dodd Stadium and on-campus tailgating for the 2021 football season.

Georgia Tech joins baseball’s Atlanta Braves, the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United in announcing the return to 100% capacity at their respective facilities.

Athletic director Todd Stanbury cited increased vaccinations, declining COVID-19 rates and updated guidance from health officials for the change. Georgia Tech allowed about 20% capacity and banned on-campus tailgating during the 2020 season. Stanbury says there’s confidence in being able to maintain a safe environment while bringing back the full college football gameday experience.

The Yellow Jackets are set to play six games at Bobby Dodd Stadium this fall, beginning with the Sept. 4 season opener against Northern Illinois. They also will host North Carolina at nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of a new multi-year arrangement to play one game each season at the 75,000-seat home of the Falcons.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

