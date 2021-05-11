On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Latest: Milwaukee’s NBA, MLB teams boosting attendance

By The Associated Press
May 11, 2021 4:02 pm
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks are increasing the seating capacity at their home games to 50%.

The changes will take effect on different dates for each team.

Brewers officials say they’ll start filling half the seats at American Family Field on Saturday when the they host the Atlanta Braves. The Bucks won’t start allowing fans to fill half the seats at Fiserv Forum until the start of the NBA playoffs.

The Brewers had been allowing fans to fill 25% of the seats at American Family Field. The team’s home stadium, which was known as Miller Park until this year, has a seating capacity of 41,900.

The Bucks didn’t allow any fans into home games until mid-February. They worked their way up to 10% of the seating capacity and then increased the total to 18% on March 20.

Fiserv Forum going to 50% of capacity means the Bucks should have about 9,000 fans for each home playoff game.

