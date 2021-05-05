On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

The Latest: PGA’s Rocket Mortgage Classic to have some fans

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 3:45 pm
1 min read
      

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic will have some spectators this summer at Detroit Golf Club.

The announcement was made Wednesday, two months before U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau returns to defend his title in the Motor City. Tournament officials have not determined how many fans will be able to buy tickets to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which concludes on July 4.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Michigan has become the current national hotspot for COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations at a time when more than half of the U.S. adult population has been vaccinated and other states have seen the virus diminish substantially.

Last year in Detroit, the PGA Tour held its fourth tournament after shutting down due to the pandemic and did not allow fans on the course.

DeChambeau won the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic by three strokes for his first victory of the season.

___

The U.S. Golf Association will limit attendance to 7,000 each day of the U.S. Senior Open in July at Nebraska’s Omaha Country Club.

The decision was made in coordination with local health officials and is subject to change based on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans will be required to answer health questions at the entrance, and face coverings will be required except when a person is eating or drinking. Food and drink will not be allowed within 10 feet of the rope lines.

When the tournament was held in Omaha in 2013, more than 30,000 spectators were on hand for each of the final two rounds.

        Read more: Sports News

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Blue Angels kick off 2021 show season