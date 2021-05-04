On Air: Innovation in Government
The Latest: PGA’S Todd tests positive, out of Wells Fargo

By The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 2:28 pm
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Brendon Todd has withdrawn from the Wells Fargo Championship after testing positive for the coronavirus.

This is the third straight PGA Tour event that has yielded a positive result in pre-tournament testing.

Four players, including Tyrrell Hatton of England, tested positive last week at the Valspar Championship. Seamus Powers of Ireland tested positive a week earlier in New Orleans.

Todd was replaced in the field in Charlotte, North Carolina, by J.J. Spaun.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

