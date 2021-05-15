On Air: Federal News Network program
The Latest: Preakness day gets off to quiet start at Pimlico

By The Associated Press
May 15, 2021 12:48 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Latest on the Preakness (all times local):

12:15 p.m. EDT

The Preakness is back to its usual spot on the calendar in the middle of May but without the usual frenzy in the hours leading to the race.

Attendance is limited to 10,000 — a fraction of the typical 100,000 that packs Pimlico Race Course for the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. The usually packed infield was replaced by a smaller, socially distanced gathering with musical acts that wasn’t set to open until 2 p.m.

Despite Maryland lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, Baltimore kept it in place and Pimlico maintained its protocols that require mask-wearing on the grounds.

Those in attendance saw Market Cap unseat jockey Johan Rosado in the first race Saturday in which The King Cheek won over Bob Baffert-trained favorite Hozier.

Baffert’s Kentucky Derby-winning Medina Spirit was cleared Friday to run in the Preakness after undergoing three rounds of prerace testing.

Post time for the Preakness is 6:50 p.m.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

