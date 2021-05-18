On Air: Federal Tech Talk
The Latest: Progressive Field back to full capacity June 2

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 12:43 pm
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Cleveland Indians announced that Progressive Field is returning to full capacity on June 2 and masks will be optional.

There had been a cap of 40% at the downtown ballpark, which holds 35,000 fans. The move to open all the seats comes after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ended the state’s COVID-19 health orders.

Cleveland hosts the Chicago White Sox on June 2, the finale of a three-game series.

Also, the team said masks will no longer be a requirement to enter the ballpark.

