The Latest: U of Maryland allows home games at full capacity

By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021 10:49 am
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The University of Maryland will allow full seating capacity for the 2021-22 season at home games for its sports teams now that coronavirus restrictions have been lifted locally.

The new university guidelines Monday still require everyone over age 5 — including those fully vaccinated — to wear a face mask at indoor arenas and at what the school calls “crowded outdoor venues.”

The Big Ten school’s football team will play seven of its 12 games on campus for the first time in a decade. The 2021 opener is Sept. 4 against nonconference opponent West Virginia.

