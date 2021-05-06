Thursday’s Transactions,

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Kyle Funkhouser from Toledo (Triple-A Midwest). Placed LHP Derek Holland on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated INF/DH Albert Pujols for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Devin Smeltzer from St. Paul (Triple-A Midwest). Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe to St. Paul (Triple-A Midwest).

National League

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of RHP Tommy Hunter from Syracuse (Triple-A Northeast). Transferred RHP Carlos Carrasco from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHPs Jordan Yamamoto and Sean Reid-Foley to Syracuse (Triple-A Northeast).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Ranger Suarez from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A Northeast). Placed LHP JoJo Romero on the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled OF Lane Thomas from Memphis (Triple-A Southeast). Optioned RHP Johan Oveido to Memphis (Triple-A Southeast). Returned LHP Bernardo Flores, Jr to Memphis (Triple-A Southeast).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned C Joey Bart to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Reassigned RHP Tyler Beede and OF LaMonte Wade Jr. for rehab to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned INF Hernan Perez outright to Rochester (Triple-A Northeast) and he elected free agency in lieu of accepting the assignment.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mitch Atkins.

FOOTBALL National Football League

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed CB Nate Brooks.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with RB Brian Hill, LB Justin March and DB Greg Mabin. Waived CB Kareem Orr.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Justus Annunen to Colorado (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kevin Boyle to Grand Rapids (AHL). Recalled G Kevin Fulcher from Grand Rapids (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned G Hunter Jones to Iowa (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled Fs Nolan Foote and Tyce Thompson and C Brett Seney from Binghamton (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled G Felix Sandstrom and D Cameron York from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned C Fredrik Handemark, Ds Nicolas Meloche and Jacob Middleton and G Zachary Sawchenko to San Jose (AHL). Recalled C Joel Kellman, G Alexei Melnichuk and D Brinson Pasichnuk from San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Semyon Der-Arguchintsev from Toronto (AHL). Reassigned D Mac Hollowell to Toronto (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Laval F Yannick Veilleux for one game as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game on May 4 against Toronto.

IOWA WILD — Acquired G Trevin Kozlowski.

East Coast Hockey League

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released G Wes Hunt from EBUG. Claimed G Hayden Lavigne off waivers.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SC — Reassigned G Elliot Panicco and D Nick Hinds to Austin (USL Championship).

ORLANDO CITY SC — Reassigned F Jordan Bender to Charlotte (USL Championship).

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed D Camryn Biegalski to a one-year contract with a one-year option.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Re-signed D Allexon Saravia pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Named Tennille Adams, Ashley Barlow and Abby Jump women’s basketball associate head coaches.

