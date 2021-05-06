On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s Transactions,

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 4:59 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Kyle Funkhouser from Toledo (Triple-A Midwest). Placed LHP Derek Holland on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated INF/DH Albert Pujols for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Devin Smeltzer from St. Paul (Triple-A Midwest). Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe to St. Paul (Triple-A Midwest).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated LHP Hyun Jin Ryu from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP David Phelps on the 10-day IL.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: NOAA and Navy will describe how to create an AI-ready infrastructure in this free webinar.
National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent CF Ender Inciarte for rehab assignment to Gwinnett (Triple-A Southeast).

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of RHP Tommy Hunter from Syracuse (Triple-A Northeast). Transferred RHP Carlos Carrasco from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHPs Jordan Yamamoto and Sean Reid-Foley to Syracuse (Triple-A Northeast).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Ranger Suarez from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A Northeast). Placed LHP JoJo Romero on the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled OF Lane Thomas from Memphis (Triple-A Southeast). Optioned RHP Johan Oveido to Memphis (Triple-A Southeast). Returned LHP Bernardo Flores, Jr to Memphis (Triple-A Southeast).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned C Joey Bart to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Sent RHP Tyler Beede and OF LaMonte Wade Jr. for rehab assignment to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned INF Hernan Perez outright to Rochester (Triple-A Northeast) and he elected free agency in lieu of accepting the assignment.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mitch Atkins.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Juwan Green to a one-year contract.

        Read more: Sports News

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DEs Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo, S Shawn Davis, WRs Mike Strachan, Tarik Black and Tyler Vaughns, LBs Anthony Butler and Isaiah Kaufusi, RB Deon Jackson and G/T Will Fries. Waived CB Will Sunderland.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Claimed CB Kemon Hall off waivers from Dallas.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed CB Nate Brooks.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with RB Brian Hill, LB Justin March and DB Greg Mabin. Waived CB Kareem Orr.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Colorado F Mikko Rantanen $2,000 as supplemental discipline for diving/embellishment. Fined New York $250,000 for their public comments on May 4.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Justus Annunen to Colorado (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kevin Boyle to Grand Rapids (AHL). Recalled G Kevin Fulcher from Grand Rapids (AHL).

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned G Hunter Jones to Iowa (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled Fs Nolan Foote and Tyce Thompson and C Brett Seney from Binghamton (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled G Felix Sandstrom and D Cameron York from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned C Fredrik Handemark, Ds Nicolas Meloche and Jacob Middleton and G Zachary Sawchenko to San Jose (AHL). Recalled C Joel Kellman, G Alexei Melnichuk and D Brinson Pasichnuk from San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Semyon Der-Arguchintsev from Toronto (AHL). Reassigned D Mac Hollowell to Toronto (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Laval F Yannick Veilleux for one game as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game on May 4 against Toronto. Announced the Vancouver franchise will relocate from Utica N.Y. to Abbotsford, B.C. and the New Jersey franchise will relocate from Binghamton, N.Y. to Utica, N.Y.

IOWA WILD — Acquired G Trevin Kozlowski.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released LW Tim Doherty from standard player contract.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released G Wes Hunt from EBUG. Claimed G Hayden Lavigne off waivers.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SC — Reassigned G Elliot Panicco and D Nick Hinds to Austin (USL Championship).

ORLANDO CITY SC — Reassigned F Jordan Bender to Charlotte (USL Championship).

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed D Camryn Biegalski to a one-year contract with a one-year option.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Re-signed D Allexon Saravia pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Named Tennille Adams, Ashley Barlow and Abby Jump women’s basketball associate head coaches.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS kicks off Military Appreciation Month by naturalizing 24 Army soldiers