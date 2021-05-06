Thursday’s Transactions,

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended Triple-A Albuquerque (Colorado) 3B Colton Walker 80-games after testing positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
|American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Kyle Funkhouser from Toledo (Triple-A Midwest). Placed LHP Derek Holland on the 10-day IL.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed RHP Nolan Riggs to a minor league contract.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated INF/DH Albert Pujols for assignment. Selected the contracts of OF Jon Jay and C Jack Kruger. Activated RHP Felix Pena from IL. Placed RHP Chris Rodriguez and C Max Stassi on IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Devin Smeltzer from St. Paul (Triple-A Midwest). Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe to St. Paul (Triple-A Midwest).
TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned OF Kris Davis to Round Rock (Triple-A West).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated LHP Hyun Jin Ryu from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP David Phelps on the 10-day IL.
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent CF Ender Inciarte for rehab assignment to Gwinnett (Triple-A Southeast).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed 3B Colton Welken on restricted list.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Joe Kelly from the IL. Placed LHP Scott Alexander on the IL retroactive to May 3.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed OF Mitch Longo to a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of RHP Tommy Hunter from Syracuse (Triple-A Northeast). Transferred RHP Carlos Carrasco from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHPs Jordan Yamamoto and Sean Reid-Foley to Syracuse (Triple-A Northeast).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Ranger Suarez from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A Northeast). Placed LHP JoJo Romero on the 10-day IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled OF Lane Thomas from Memphis (Triple-A Southeast). Optioned RHP Johan Oveido to Memphis (Triple-A Southeast). Returned LHP Bernardo Flores, Jr to Memphis (Triple-A Southeast).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned C Joey Bart to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Sent RHP Tyler Beede and OF LaMonte Wade Jr. for rehab assignment to Sacramento (Triple-A West).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned INF Hernan Perez outright to Rochester (Triple-A Northeast) and he elected free agency in lieu of accepting the assignment.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mitch Atkins.
|Frontier League
EQUIPE QUEBEC — Agreed to terms with RHP Sam Belisle-Springer. Released SS Brandon Dadson, RHPs Marc-Andre Habeck, Mateos Kaketos and Jake Polanic.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with 1B Nick Ames.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released OF chase Cockrell and RHP Sean Watkins.
|BASKETBALL
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Luca Vildoza to a remainder of the season contract.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Waived G Mason Jones.
|Womens National Basketball Association
CHICAGO SKY — Placed F Gabby Williams on the full-season suspended list.
LAS VEGAS ACES — Signed G Arella Guirantes to a rookie scale contract.
MINNESOTA LYNX — Waived G Japreece Dean.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Juwan Green to a one-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Chuba Hubbard to a four-year contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived RB Kerryon Johnson to a four-year contract. Signed C Frank Ragnow to a four-year contract extension.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-Signed OT Yosuah Nijman to his tender.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DEs Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo, S Shawn Davis, WRs Mike Strachan, Tarik Black and Tyler Vaughns, LBs Anthony Butler, Isaiah Kaufusi and Malik Jefferson, RB Deon Jackson and G/T Will Fries. Waived CB Will Sunderland.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed LB Kamalei Correa.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed OL Marquel Harrel to a contract.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Claimed CB Kemon Hall off waivers from Dallas.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released S Bobby McCain. Signed TE Jibri Bount. Signed DB Jason McCourty to a one-year contract.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed K Quinn Nordin.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Easop Winston, DT Albert Huggins, FB Sutton Smith and G Alex Hoffman.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived CB Kyron Brown.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Claimed CB Saivion Smith off waivers from Dallas. Signed TE Nick Guggemos.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed CB Nate Brooks. Re-signed QB Blaine Gabbert. Claimed LB Ladarius Hamilton off waivers from Dallas.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with RB Brian Hill, LB Justin March-Lillard and DB Greg Mabin. Waived CB Kareem Orr.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed TE Deon Yoder and CB Linden Stephens.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Colorado F Mikko Rantanen $2,000 as supplemental discipline for diving/embellishment. Fined New York Rangers $250,000 for their public comments on May 4. Suspended New York Rangers F Pavel Buchnevich for one game without pay for high-sticking Washington F Anthony Mantha during a game on May 5 in New York.
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled G Jeremy Swayman from minor league taxi squad.
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled LW Brett Murray from minor league taxi squad.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled LW Max McCormick and C Morgan Geekie from minor league taxi squad.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Alec Regula from minor league taxi squad.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Justus Annunen and F Travis Barron to Colorado (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kevin Boyle to Grand Rapids (AHL). Recalled G Kevin Fulcher from Grand Rapids (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned G Hunter Jones to Iowa (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled Fs Nolan Foote and Tyce Thompson and C Brett Seney from Binghamton (AHL). Recalled D Connor Carrick from minor league taxi squad.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled LW Tim Gettinger and Jonny Brodzinski from Hartford (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled G Felix Sandstrom and D Cameron York from Lehigh Valley (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed RW Valtteri Puustinen to a two-year entry-level contract.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned C Fredrik Handemark, D Nicolas Meloche, D Jacob Middleton and G Zachary Sawchenko to San Jose (AHL). Recalled C Joel Kellman, G Alexei Melnichuk and D Brinson Pasichnuk from San Jose (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Semyon Der-Arguchintsev from Toronto (AHL). Reassigned D Mac Hollowell to Toronto (AHL). Recalled RW Stefan Noesen from minor league taxi squad.
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Laval F Yannick Veilleux for one game as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game on May 4 against Toronto. Announced the Vancouver franchise will relocate from Utica, N.Y. to Abbotsford, B.C. and the New Jersey franchise will relocate from Binghamton, N.Y. to Utica, N.Y.
IOWA WILD — Acquired G Trevin Kozlowski.
|East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Released LW Tim Doherty from standard player contract.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released G Ben Myers as EBUG. Announced F Tommy Marchin retired.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released G Wes Hunt as EBUG. Claimed G Hayden Lavigne off waivers from Wichita.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Claimed D Matt Petgrave off waivers from Florida.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Nolan Valleau from cimmissioner’s exempt list and placed on reserve.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Andrew Sturtz from IR. Placed F Gabe Chabot on reserve. Placed D Eric Israel on IR.
WHEELING NAILERS — Claimed F Tim Doherty off waivers from Allen. Claimed D Michael Prapavessis off waivers from Utah and placed on reserve.
WICHITA THUNDER — Activated G Evan Buitenhuis and F Stephen Fournier from reserve. Placed D Jacob Graves on reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NASHVILLE SC — Reassigned G Elliot Panicco and D Nick Hinds to Austin (USL Championship).
ORLANDO CITY SC — Reassigned F Jordan Bender to Charlotte (USL Championship).
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed D Camryn Biegalski to a one-year contract with a one-year option.
|USL Championship
FC CINCINNATI — Loaned G Ben Lundt to Phoenix.
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Re-signed D Allexon Saravia pending league and federation approval.
|COLLEGE
MEMPHIS — Named Tennille Adams, Ashley Barlow and Abby Jump women’s basketball associate head coaches.
