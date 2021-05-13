On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 3:02 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reassigned RHP Jesse Hahn for rehab to Omaha (Triple-A Midwest).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contracts of OF Jarred Kelenic and RHPs Logan Gilbert and Paul Sewald from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Aaron Fletcher, RHP Wyatt Mills and OF Taylor Trammell to Tacoma. Transferred LHP Nick Margevicius and RHP Ljay Newsome to the 60-day IL. Designated OF Braden Bishop for assignment.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated RHP Corbin Burnes from the IL. Activated RHP Josh Lindblom and C Omar Narvaez from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Luke Maile and RHP Patrick Weigel to Nashville (Triple-A Southeast). Outrighted RHP Zack Godley to Nashville.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed C J.T. Realmuto on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled C Rafael Marchan from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A Northeast).

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Cooper Casad, Ryan Chaffee and Ricky Knapp.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Elijah Bryant to a remainder-of-the-season contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Kenji Bahar, Ts Adrian Ealy and Foster Sarell, DT Xavier Kelly, RB Nate McCrary, TE Tony Poljan, WR Donte Sylencieux, LB Barrington Wade and S Ar’Darius Washington to contracts.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed G Jack Anderson to a contract. Signed DB Rachad Wildgoose to a four-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DT Daviyon Nixon, CB Keith Taylor, G Deonte Brown, WR Shi Smith and LS Thomas Fletcher to contracts.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed OL Cole Van Lanen to a contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed S Joshua Moon, DT Walter Palmore, DE Marcus Webb and S LaDarius Wiley to training camp contracts.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned D Xavier Ouellet, G Cayden Primeau, LWs Michael Pezzeta and Joel Teasdale, RW Jesse Ylonen and Cs Alex Belzile and Joseph Blandisi to Laval (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned Cs Jean-Christophe Beaudin and Clark Bishop, G Filip Gustavsson, RW Parker Kelly and D Lassi Thomson to Belleville (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned LWs Lean Bergmann and Ivan Chekhovich, Gs Josef Korenar and Alexei Melnichuk, D Brinson Pasichnuk and C Alexander True to San Jose (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled RW Taylor Raddysh, LW Boris Katchouk, G Spencer Martin and Ds Andreas Borgman and Cal Foote from Syracuse (AHL). Reassigned C Gage Goncalves to Syracuse (AHL).

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with D Connor McCarthy on a two-year contract.

COLORADO EAGLES — Signed RW Sasha Mutala to an amateur tryout contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Loaned F Dantouma Toure to Colorado (USL Championship) retaining right to recall.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F Valentin Castellanos to a five-year contract.

USL Championship

FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Geoff Cameron through 2022 with one additional option year.

COLLEGE

ARMY — Named Jenerrie Harris, Cristina Centeno, Gaddy Lefft, Tony DiClemente and Anthony Angotti women’s assistant basketball coaches.

ST. JOHN’S — Announced Mike Anderson received a contract extension through the 2026-27 season as head men’s basketball coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

